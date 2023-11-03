PM Modi holds telephonic conversation with UAE President over ongoing situation in West Asia

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (Nov 3) dialled UAE President Mohammaed Bin Zayed and shared concerns over the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas and the loss of civilian lives in the West Bank amid the war.

During the telephonic conversation, both leaders agreed on "the need for early resolution of the security and humanitarian situation" in the region after the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack against Israel on Oct 7.

Taking to his official X handle, PM Modi sharing details about the conversation.

He said, "Had a good conversation with my brother HH @MohamedBinZayed, President of UAE, on the West Asia situation. We share deep concerns at the terrorism, deteriorating security situation and loss of civilian lives. We agree on the need for early resolution of the security and humanitarian situation and that a durable regional peace, security and stability is in everyone's interest."

Earlier, the Indian prime minister spoke with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on the ongoing military operations conducted by Israel in the Gaza Strip.

The rough translation of the post shared by the spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency read, "President Abdul Fattah Al-Sisi has received a phone call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, in which the two leaders exchanged views on the updates of Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip, and the danger of the ongoing escalation either for its devastating effects on civilian lives, or the threat it poses to the security of the region as a whole."

The post highlighted that the two leaders spoke about the crucial impact the war will have on civilians and the threat it poses to the security of the region.

He then said that Modi and El-Sisi also "reiterated their satisfaction on the outstanding level of bilateral relations and strategic partnership between Egypt and India, and their determination to continue leading the institutions of the two countries towards further strengthening the mutual cooperation between the two friendly countries."

PM Modi, sharing details of his conversations with the Egyptian President on his social media handle, said that both leaders shared concerns over the scourge of terrorism and the loss of civilian lives amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

"Yesterday, spoke with President @AlsisiOfficial. Exchanged views on the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in West Asia. We share concerns regarding terrorism, violence, and loss of civilian lives. We agree on the need for early restoration of peace and stability and facilitating humanitarian assistance," PM Modi posted from his official handle on X.

Last month, the humanitarian aid sent by India for the people of Palestine arrived in Egypt, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The Indian envoy to Egypt, Ajit Gupte, handed over the relief material to the Egyptian Red Crescent for onward transmission to Palestine.

"India's humanitarian aid for the people of Palestine arrives in Egypt. Amb @indembcairo@AjitVGupte handed over the relief material to the Egyptian Red Crescent for onward transmission to Palestine," the official spokesperson for the MEA, Arindam Bagchi, shared on his official social media handle.