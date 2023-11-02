US says it shares goals with India to prevent spreading of Israel-Hamas war

In the run-up to the highly anticipated India-US 2+2 dialogue scheduled for November 10th in New Delhi, Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs, Donald Lu, has emphasised Washington's shared objectives with New Delhi in preventing the escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Addressing the media, Lu commended the Indian government for its resolute stance, stating that it was "direct in its condemnation of the Hamas terrorist attack and has also joined a chorus of nations, including the United States, that have called for sustained humanitarian access to Gaza."

He further emphasised, "With India, we share the goals of preventing this conflict from spreading, preserving stability in the Middle East, and advancing a two-state solution."

The Israel-Hamas war was triggered by a terror attack on October 7th by Hamas, that killed over 1400 Israelis.

Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said that over 9,000 Palestinians have been killed in the retaliatory attacks by Israel.

The situation remains highly precarious in the region, with fears of other state and non-state actors from the region joining it.

India, while unequivocally condemning the terror attack, has demonstrated its commitment to humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza. Additionally, India has consistently stressed the need for all parties to respect international law.

The annual "2+2 dialogue," initiated in 2018, will witness key figures from both countries engaging in discussions. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will hold key talks with their Indian counterparts, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

Lu highlighted the breadth of the agenda for the forthcoming dialogue. In addition to addressing the Israel-Hamas war and the Ukraine conflict, Secretary Austin will delve into the cooperation between the US and India to maintain a "free, open, prosperous, and secure" Indo-Pacific region.

A significant focus of the discussions will be on defense co-production with India.

Lu emphasised, "Our intention is to encourage more collaboration to produce world-class defense equipment to meet Indian defense needs and contribute to greater global security."

Other issues that will be part of the conversation, according to the US side, will be on "efforts to advance democracy and human rights" and expanding cooperation in clean energy, counterterrorism, artificial intelligence, space, and semiconductor manufacture.

On India-Canada row

Responding to questions regarding the India-Canada row, Lu noted that Washington had both "publicly and privately" urged the Indian Government to "cooperate with Canada on the investigation into allegations" made by Prime Minister Trudeau.

Also watch | India-Canada Clash: Tensions between India and Canada continue to escalate × He explained that "we have been in constant contact with our Canadian partners, and we are hopeful that Canada’s investigation will proceed, and the perpetrators will be brought to justice."