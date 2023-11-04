Indian PM Modi, UK counterpart discusses Israel-Hamas war, progress on FTA

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Rishi Sunak held a telephonic conversation on Friday (Nov 3) and discussed the development in West Asia and the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. The two leaders also discussed the recent progress on Free Trade Agreement negotiations, said Downing Street, in a statement.

About Israel-Hamas war

“Both leaders expressed deep concern at terrorism, worsening security situation and the loss of civilian lives. They agreed on the need for regional peace, security, stability and continued humanitarian assistance,” said the Indian PM’s Office, in a statement.

The leaders also discussed the “deeply distressing situation in the Middle East and condemned Hamas’s attacks on Israel,” Sunak’s office said in a readout.

“They reiterated that Hamas did not represent the Palestinian people and reflected on the need to deescalate tensions in the wider region,” it added.

This comes as countries including the United Kingdom and the United States have previously said that the militant organisation does not represent the Palestinian people.

Sunak also “underscored the importance of protecting innocent civilians in Gaza and ensuring aid was able to flow into the country,” said his office.

This comes as the UK PM has previously said that they would send millions of dollars worth of humanitarian aid to support civilians in Gaza.

Last month, India sent nearly 6.5 tonnes of medical aid and 32 tonnes of disaster relief material on an Indian Air Force (IAF) flight to Egypt where it was handed over to the Egyptian Red Crescent for the people of Gaza.

Bilateral ties and FTA

The two leaders also agreed on the importance of securing an “ambitious” trade deal, as talks continue over a deal which could be finalised this year.

“The leaders discussed recent progress on Free Trade Agreement negotiations. They agreed on the importance of securing an ambitious deal that benefited both sides,” said a spokeswoman for Sunak’s office said in a readout following the call.



In an interview with PTI, Sunak, earlier this year had said there was “still some way to go” for a free trade pact with India to be finalised.

PM Modi also congratulated his British counterpart on the successful completion of one year of his tenure in office.

After the call, PM Modi also took to X and said that he discussed “means to strengthen bilateral relations and exchanged views on the situation in West Asia,” with his British counterpart.

“We agree that there is no place for terror and violence. Death of civilians is a serious concern. Need to work towards regional peace, security, stability and continued humanitarian assistance,” said the Indian PM, in a post on X.

Both leaders agreed to remain in touch and exchanged greetings for the festive occasion of Diwali, PM Modi's office said in a statement.

The leaders reiterated their commitment to continue to strengthen bilateral ties and Comprehensive Startegic partnership, including in the areas trade, investment, emerging technology, defence, security, health and others, the statement by the PMO added.