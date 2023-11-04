At least 35 killed after Israel strikes ambulance, school in Gaza, says Hamas-run health ministry

At least 35 people have been killed after Israeli strikes on an ambulance convoy in Gaza City on Friday (Nov 3) and an attack “targeting” a school in northern Gaza on early Saturday (Nov 4), said the Hamas-run Palestinian health ministry.

The Israeli army confirmed that they struck an ambulance convoy near one of Gaza’s biggest hospitals saying that it was being used by the Palestinian militant group to transfer militants and weapons.

The strike has since garnered condemnation and criticism from the World Health Organization chief, the United Nations’ chief and the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

Israeli airstrike on ambulances

At least 15 people were killed and 60 others were injured after Israel struck a convoy of ambulances near the Al-Shifa hospital that was evacuating wounded people from the besieged north to the south of the territory, said the Hamas-run health ministry.

Ashraf al-Qudra, a spokesman for the ministry said that the convoy of ambulances was transporting critically wounded patients from the Al-Shifa hospital to the Rafah border crossing with Egypt when it was targeted in an Israeli attack.

The Israeli military later took responsibility for the attack and said it had identified and hit an ambulance “being used by a Hamas terrorist cell” in the battle zone, adding that a number of Hamas fighters had been killed in the strike.

They also accused the Palestinian militant group of transferring fighters and weapons in ambulances. However, Hamas officials Izzat El Reshiq and al-Qudra rejected the claim.

The Israeli military gave no evidence to support its assertion but said that they intended to release additional information.

Al-Qudra, during a press conference outside the Al-Shifa hospital, said two ambulance vehicles were targeted – the first one at the Ansar Roundabout in Gaza City, which left the driver of the ambulance and a paramedic injured.

Subsequently, as the medical convoy turned back, a second ambulance was targeted when it arrived at the gate of the Al-Shifa Hospital complex.

Criticism, condemn of Israel’s attack

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus took to X after the attack and said he was “utterly shocked” by the reports of the deadly attack on ambulances evacuating patients.

“We reiterate: patients, health workers, facilities, and ambulances must be protected at all times. Always. Ceasefire NOW.”

The PRCS condemned, early Saturday saying one of its ambulances was struck “by a missile fired by the Israeli forces,” about two meters from the entrance to the Al-Shifa hospital.

PRCS, part of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, added that deliberately targeting medical teams constituted “a grave violation of the Geneva Conventions, a war crime”.

“I am horrified by the reported attack in Gaza on an ambulance convoy outside Al Shifa hospital,” said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. He added, “The images of bodies strewn on the street outside the hospital are harrowing.”

“This must stop,” said the UN chief reiterating his calls for a humanitarian ceasefire.

At least 20 killed in shelling of school

At least 20 people were killed and dozens more injured after Israel “directly targeted” a school in northern Gaza, said the Palestinian health ministry.

“20 martyrs and dozens of wounded arrived at the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City after the direct targeting of a school turned into a makeshift camp for displaced people in the al-Saftawy area in northern Gaza,” said the Hamas-run health ministry, in a statement.

It added, “Several tank mortar shells fell into the school that was directly targeted.” There was no immediate confirmation about this strike by the Israeli forces.