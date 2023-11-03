Israel-Hamas war: We must do more to protect Palestinians, says Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is in Israel, said on Friday (Nov 3) "We must do more" to protect Palestinian civilians. Addressing a press conference in Tel Aviv, Blinken said that Hamas does not care for the well-being of Palestinians, adding that the Palestinian militant group uses people as shields. Blinken told reporters Israel would never stand alone.

The US Secretary of State also said that the Israeli government was committed to ensuring aid in Gaza, adding he discussed "humanitarian pauses" in the Gaza Strip war with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"We believe that each of these efforts (to protect Palestinian civilians and increase aid into Gaza) would be facilitated by humanitarian pauses, by arrangements on the ground that increase security for civilians and permit the more effective and sustained delivery of humanitarian assistance," and called for protection of journalists covering the conflict in Gaza.

US determined to prevent escalation of ongoing war: Blinken

"It's vitally important how Israel does this (conducts the war), including with the highest regard for the protection of civilians, and that of course includes journalists," he added.

This is Blinken's second trip to Israel in a month as Israel's ground offensive in Gaza has intensified. Upon his arrival, Blinken told journalists that Washington was determined to prevent the escalation of the ongoing conflict and to continue efforts to get humanitarian assistance in Gaza.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has killed thousands. In Gaza, at least 9,227 people have been killed so far. Meanwhile, over 1,400 people have been killed on the Israeli side.

US entirely responsible for Israel-Hamas war: Hezbollah chief

In his first speech since the Israel-Hamas war started, Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah said on Friday that the US was entirely responsible for the conflict. "America is entirely responsible for the ongoing war on Gaza and its people, and Israel is simply a tool of execution," Nasrallah said in a televised broadcast.