UN seeks $1.2 billion aid to support people in Gaza, West Bank

The United Nations, on Friday (Nov 3), released a statement saying that an aid of $1.2 billion would be the minimum amount required to meet the needs of nearly 2.7 million people in the Gaza Strip and 500,000 people in the West Bank until the end of this year.

"The cost of meeting the needs of 2.7 million people -- that is the entire population of Gaza and 500,000 people in the occupied West Bank -- is estimated to be $1.2 billion," the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

Earlier, OCHA, in an appeal on Oct 12, had sought aid of $294 million to help nearly 1.3 million people affected by the war.

"The situation has grown increasingly desperate since then," it said.

The supply of aid to Gaza has been hindered since Israel launched an offensive against Hamas in the wake of unprecedented attacks by the Palestinian militant group on Oct 7.

"There's been a high number of casualties reported, as well as the reported use of explosive weapons with wide area effects in some of the most densely populated areas in Gaza," said Liz Throssell, spokesperson for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

"We have serious concerns that the principles of distinction and proportionality are not being respected by both sides."

OCHA said that its revised appeal for funding, which will be published on Monday, would outline the need for food, water, health care, shelter, hygiene and other urgent priorities.

"We urge donors to promptly make resources available for the response," Laerke said.

"Our ability to ease the suffering of the Palestinian population will depend on adequate funding, safe and sustained access to all people in need, wherever they are, sufficient flow of humanitarian supplies, and - importantly - fuel."