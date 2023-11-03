Israel-Hamas war LIVE: UN experts call for ceasefire, say Palestinians at 'grave risk of genocide'
Story highlights
The Israel-Hamas war has now entered its 28th day. The Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, killing more than 1,400 people, injuring thousands, and taking over 200 people as hostages back to Gaza, Israeli officials have said. Israel has since retaliated with constant bombardment of the Gaza Strip and killed more than 9,000 Palestinians, mostly children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. Follow WION for all the latest updates on the Israel-Hamas conflict.
The Israel-Hamas war has now entered its 28th day. The Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, killing more than 1,400 people, injuring thousands, and taking over 200 people as hostages back to Gaza, Israeli officials have said. Israel has since retaliated with constant bombardment of the Gaza Strip and killed more than 9,000 Palestinians, mostly children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. Follow WION for all the latest updates on the Israel-Hamas conflict.
The United States has managed to get 74 Americans with dual citizenship out of the Gaza Strip said President Joe Biden at the White House. This comes a day after evacuees began crossing into Egypt.
"Good news, we got out today 74 American folks, dual citizens," US president told reporters in the Oval Office.
The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said 102 trucks carrying humanitarian aid have entered the Gaza through the Rafah border crossing.
The trucks were "loaded with provisions such as food, water, relief supplies, medicines, and medical equipment," said the PRCS, in a post on X.
It added, "As of now, a total of 374 trucks have been received, but there hasn't been permission to bring in fuel yet."
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that they have killed around 130 Hamas militants during clashes in northern Gaza in the past few hours.
The Israeli troops "continue to wage fierce battles against Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip" said IDF spokesperson in a post on X.
He also said that they are locating weapons and destroying Hamas' infrastructure as well as their "military compounds".
Experts from the United Nations, on Thursday (Nov 2) called for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, saying time is running out for Palestinians who find themselves at "grave risk of genocide".
This comes after nearly four weeks of Israeli bombardment against the Gaza in retaliation for deadly attacks by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on October 7. According to the Hamas-run health ministry, more than 9,000 Palestinians have been killed amid Israeli strikes.
However, Israel says it is aiming its attacks at Hamas, not civilians, and accuses the group of using them as shields.
"We remain convinced that the Palestinian people are at grave risk of genocide," the group of experts, made up of seven UN special rapporteurs, said in a statement.
It added, "We demand a humanitarian ceasefire to ensure that aid reaches those who need it the most." Meanwhile, Israeli mission to the UN called the comments "deplorable and deeply concerning" and blamed Hamas for civilian deaths.