Hezbollah chief warns Israel of wider conflict, blames US for Gaza war

Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Friday (Nov 3) broke weeks of silence since the upsurge of violence between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

During his address, he warned Israel against attacking Lebanon stating that "all options" were on the table and that the possibility of an open conflict was "realistic".

"All options are open on our Lebanese front," Nasrallah said.

"We say to the enemy that might think of attacking Lebanon or carrying out a pre-emptive operation, that this would be the greatest foolishness of its existence," he added.

Nasrallah blames US for Gaza war

Nasrallah, in the televised broadcast, said that the United States was "entirely responsible" for the war that broke out in Gaza. He also dubbed Israel as the US' "tool of execution" for the ongoing conflict.

"America is entirely responsible for the ongoing war on Gaza and its people, and Israel is simply a tool of execution," the Hezbollah leader said.

The United States "impedes a ceasefire and the end of the aggression," he added.

He also said that his group was ready to face the US fleet further stating that the countries who want to prevent a regional war should halt the attacks in Gaza.

"Your fleet in the Mediterranean do not scare us... We are ready to face the fleet you threaten us with," Nasrallah said, addressing the United States.

"Whoever wants to prevent a regional war must quickly stop the aggression on Gaza," he added.