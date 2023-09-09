G20 Summit: PM Modi holds bilateral talks with UK PM Rishi Sunak

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday (September 9), held bilateral talks with his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit.

Following their meeting, Sunak said that the UK and India are two nations with one ambition, an ambition rooted in shared values, the connection between people.

“Two nations, one ambition. An ambition rooted in our shared values, the connection between our people and – of course – our passion for cricket,” the UK PM tweeted on Saturday.

PM Modi stated that he discussed ways to deepen trade linkages and boost investment with the UK PM further asserting that both the countries vowed to work together for a prosperous and sustainable planet.

"Great to have met PM Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Delhi. We discussed ways to deepen trade linkages and boost investment. India and UK will keep working for a prosperous and sustainable planet," he said.

Great to have met PM @RishiSunak on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Delhi. We discussed ways to deepen trade linkages and boost investment. India and UK will keep working for a prosperous and sustainable planet. pic.twitter.com/7kKC17FfgN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 9, 2023 ×

The meeting between the leaders was held at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan.

The UK Prime Minister's office on Saturday tweeted: "PM @RishiSunak and PM @narendramodi met today at the #G20 summit. They discussed the close and growing ties between the UK and India and had a productive conversation on work towards delivering the UK-India FTA."

Earlier today, Sunak and Modi participated in Session 1 on 'One Earth' during the G20 Summit. The UK PM said that the world was looking to G20 to provide leadership and that the leaders are meeting at a time of enormous challenges.

Sunak took to X and shared a post stating, "15 years ago, #G20 leaders came together for the first time to restore global growth after the financial crisis. We meet at a time of enormous challenges – the world is looking to the G20 once again to provide leadership. Together I believe we can address these challenges."

Prior to the G20 summit, both the leaders held a meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima in the month of May this year where they held a discussion on the India-UK free trade agreement, innovation, and science along with ways to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

India and the United Kingdom are negotiating a Free Trade Agreement, talks for which had begun in the year 2022. The 12th round of negotiations for the UK-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA) took place from August 8 to 31 this year.

(With inputs from agencies)

