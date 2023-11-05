Video: As pollution chokes Delhi-NCR, officer in Punjab enforcing anti-pollution rules forced to burn stubble

The hazardous air quality in northern part of India where the winter is beginning to set in amid a rampaging increase in stubble burning activity continues to be a major health threat for the lives of millions. The air quality is as bad as smoking 30 cigarettes a day, according to a senior Delhi-based health expert widely cited in the media.

But the burning of stubble, the waste of the harvested crops in the vast farmlands of Punjab and Haryana states in northern India, continues despite efforts by authorities to control the menace. Amid this raging health crisis, shocking visuals of an official in Punjab's Bhatinda being forced to burn the stubble. The official was present at the site to enforce the regulations in-place to stop the stubble burning in the first place.

The incident came to light after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, a leader of Aam Aadmi Party, posted a video on X and denounced the act.

"Dear Punjabi, what paths did you take??... The government employee went with the message not to burn stubble but (you) started fire from him," Mann wrote on X, while stating that the Sikh Gurus had solemnised air, and interpreted it as disrespect to the faith. ਪਿਆਰੇ ਪੰਜਾਬੀਓ ਆਹ ਕਿਹੜੇ ਰਾਹਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਤੁਰ ਪਏ ?? .. ਸਰਕਾਰੀ ਕਰਮਚਾਰੀ ਪਰਾਲ਼ੀ ਨਾ ਜਲਾਉਣ ਦਾ ਸੰਦੇਸ਼ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਗਿਆ ਪਰ ਓਸੇ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਗ ਲਗਵਾਈ..ਹਵਾ ਨੂੰ ਗੁਰੂ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਜੀ ਨੇ ਗੁਰੂ ਦਾ ਦਰਜਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ .. ਅਸੀਂ ਇਸ ਦਰਜੇ ਨੂੰ ਬਰਬਾਦ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਆਪਣੇ ਹੱਥਾਂ 'ਚ ਤੀਲੀਆਂ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਅਪਣੇ ਬੱਚਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਹਿੱਸੇ ਦੀ ਆਕਸੀਜਨ ਨੂੰ ਖਤਮ ਕਰਨ ਲੱਗੇ… pic.twitter.com/JHzshx4fhs — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) November 4, 2023 × What happened?

The Punjab Police have now registered a case against the farmers seen in the viral video.

The video shows the official's hand being held by two farmers as they force him to set the stubble on fire with a matchstick.

Bathinda Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Singh Khurana said that after the video of the incident went viral on social media, police registered a case against the farmers.

Also watch | Delhi AQI: Air pollution in India's New Delhi turns 'severe' × He added that the police are searching for these farmers to arrest them.

Bathinda Deputy Commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parray on Saturday (Nov 4) said he had written to the SSP to register a First Information Report against the farmers for preventing the official from discharging his duty.

Parray said the official was surrounded by a group of 50-60 farmers with allegiance to a farmers' association, took him to a nearby field and forced him to put a heap of stubble on fire.

"When he (official) was mobbed, what option he could have. He had no choice," DC Parray said.

"I am also visiting the village myself. We will not let it go way. Lawlessness is not something that we will tolerate," said the DC.