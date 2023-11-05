India offers seven helicopters to enhance Philippine coast guard's rescue and humanitarian capabilities

In a move aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and boosting the capabilities of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), the Indian government has offered at least seven helicopters for use in the Philippines' rescue and humanitarian efforts during disasters.

The deal is still under discussion between the two sides. This offer was discussed during a courtesy call between Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr and Indian Ambassador to the Philippines Shambhu Kumaran last week.

According to a Philippines press release, President Marcos emphasised the importance of "building up (country's) capacity– our capabilities in terms of our coast guard, in terms of our, of course, the search and rescue, which is always the primary consideration."

The Indian envoy, Shambhu Kumaran, highlighted the ongoing discussions between the Indian government, the PCG, and the Department of Transportation (DOTr) regarding the supply of seven helicopters for the agency’s maritime search and rescue operations and humanitarian services.

"The discussion is going on very well," Kumaran noted. "The Coast Guard is very interested – they’ve flown the helicopter ... I would request your consideration because that would be a very positive [program]."

Kumaran further emphasised that the helicopters provided to the PCG are built for India’s Navy and Coast Guard and can be used for more active security operations carrying more people and load.

President Marcos said that he will discuss India’s offer to the PCG with DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista, highlighting the positive impact that such a program could have on capabilities, especially in search and rescue.

