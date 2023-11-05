LIVE TV
Germany: Hamburg airport closed after man drives onto runway to create 'hostage situation'

WION Web Team
BerlinEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Nov 05, 2023, 07:51 AM IST

An aerial view of Helmut Schmidt Airport in Hamburg, Germany, Photograph:(Reuters)

A spokesperson for Hamburg's Helmut Schmidt International Airport said 27 flights had been affected due to the incident. 

An unidentified man along with a 4-year-old child drove through Germany's Hamburg airport, following which the police said that they were dealing with a hostage situation. Police initially claimed that the man was armed and had also fired the shots, an assertion they later did not confirm. 

The airport's operations have been closed indefinitely after the incident which occurred at 8 PM local time (or 12:30 PM, Indian Standard Time). 

A police spokesperson said that the car with the 35-year-old man and 4-year-old child was parked under a plane.

Hamburg Airport informed through a post on X: "The police action continues. The airport is still cordoned off over a large area and cannot be reached. Individual morning flights have already been canceled. Please monitor the flight status and contact the airline if necessary."

Reports said that SWAT teams as well as senior police officers were at the scene late on Saturday (Nov 4).

A spokesperson for the airport said 27 flights had been affected.

(With inputs from agencies)

Mukul Sharma

Mukul Sharma is a New-Delhi based multimedia journalist covering geopolitical developments in the South Asia region. His exclusive reports for WION on Afghan women's plight under Taliban rule have been widely read. Deeply interested in the affairs related to contested peace in Afghanistan and Pakistani establishment, Mukul can be found cycling or running more than a few miles in New Delhi on less busy mornings, or reading some correspondent’s reflections of a place they reported from. He posts on X @mukuljrsharma

