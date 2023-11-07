This ex-Israeli soldier joined a pro-Palestinian rally but why? Here's what he said

A video of a former IDF soldier was shared on social media in which he was seen supporting the Palestinians amid the escalating Israel-Hamas war.

In the video, the former IDF soldier – identified as Leif Manson – was seen carrying a Palestinian flag and expressing his disappointment with Israel.

In the video, the former soldier said, “I am probably the only person with a Palestinian flag and I am also the only Israeli citizen here. Around, 40 years ago I was a soldier in the IDF. At that time, everybody wanted a peace settlement with Egypt to be made and the next step was to have peace with the Palestinians.”

He further spoke about the attempted assassination of Bassam Shakaa in 1980, in which the Palestinian leader lost both his legs.

“When I was in the army. I saw the sabotage. I saw that attempted assassination of Bassam Shakaa, the Mayor of Nablus. I saw a mafia-run country that sabotaged the peace process at every process and at every step. I am here to just support,” the former soldier said. 🇮🇱 @IDF soldier has something to say at Palestine Protest🇵🇸pic.twitter.com/akXYPgIkom — haroon. (@harooncx7) November 6, 2023 × He further alleged the evil forces present in the world for using the Israelis and propagating lies. He called the aftermath of Israel-Hamas was as “horrible”.

“When I was 21, if somebody told me I would be standing at a Palestinian freedom rally I would have told them they were crazy. Over the 40 years, I have seen much bloodshed and how the Israelis are being used by evil forces in the world. So many lies are being told about the truth and what’s going on there is horrible,” he stated.

Four-hour window for Palestinians

Meanwhile, a four-hour window was given by Israel to civilians still inside Gaza City, which has been encircled by the Israeli army, and the residents moving from the city said that they crossed the tanks which have been positioned to storm the city.

Israel stated that Gaza City was surrounded by its forces and soon an attack would be launched to annihilate the Hamas Islamists, who had stormed into the Israeli towns exactly a month ago. Gaza City is home to one-third population of the enclave which is 2.3 million people.