Netanyahu says Israel will take control of 'overall security' of Gaza after war

Israel will have "overall security responsibility" in Gaza for an "indefinite period" after the war, said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an interview that aired on ABC News on Monday (Nov 6).

Netanyahu has resisted calls for a ceasefire as he says there would be no pause in the ongoing war against Hamas, which started after the militant group launched an attack on Oct 7. As per Israeli authorities, Hamas killed 1,400 people and took over 200 back into Gaza as hostages.

On the same day, Israel waged war bombarded the narrow Gaza Strip and also carried out incursions, with the Hamas-run health ministry claiming that the death toll in Gaza had surpassed 10,000 people - more than 4,000 of them children.

Netanyahu said that Gaza should be governed by "those who don't want to continue the way of Hamas," further adding that he thinks Israel will have the security responsibility because it has seen what happens when they don't have it. His remarks hint at what Israel is planning to do after they "destroy" Hamas, considering they win the war.

Netanyahu told the news network that the war would continue until Israel had restored "overall security" control of Gaza.

"Israel will, for an indefinite period, have the overall security responsibility," he said.

"When we don't have that security responsibility, what we have is the eruption of Hamas terror on a scale that we couldn't imagine," he added.

Netanyahu's remarks came after the White House said that US President Joe Biden and Israeli PM on Monday discussed the potential for "tactical pauses" during the war for humanitarian reasons and possible hostage releases. It was just talks, there were no announcements for agreements.

Netanyahu said, "There will be no ceasefire, general ceasefire, in Gaza, without the release of our hostages."

"As far as tactical, little pauses -- an hour here, an hour there -- we've had them before. I suppose we'll check the circumstances in order to enable goods -- humanitarian goods -- to come in or our hostages, individual hostages, to leave," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)