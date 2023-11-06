Israel-Hamas war: Iran says US encouraging Israel to kill Palestinians

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday (Nov 6) that the United States was encouraging Israel to kill Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and carry out cruel acts against them. Addressing a press conference in Tehran along with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, Raisi said that a ceasefire must be immediately declared in the Palestinian enclave and aid should be provided to those affected.

"These horrible crimes against humanity are a genocide, which is carried out by the Zionist regime (Israel) with the support of the United States and certain European countries," he added.

The unprecedented attack launched by Hamas on October 7 and retaliatory offensive by Israel in the Gaza Strip has killed thousands of people on both sides. Neither Iraq nor Iran recognise the state of Israel, and Tehran had warned Israel of harsh consequences if its attacks continue on the Gaza Strip.

Iran's Khamenei meets Hamas leader

Earlier in the day, Iranian state media reported that Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei met with Hamas' chief Ismail Haniyeh. Haniyeh briefed Khamenei on the latest developments in Gaza and the crimes of Israel in the war-torn region.

"Ayatollah Khamenei praised the steadfastness and resilience of the people of Gaza and expressed strong regret over the crimes of the Zionist regime, supported directly by Washington and some Western countries," state media reported.

Blinken visits Iraq to prevent conflict's spillover

On Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a surprise visit to Iraq to prevent a spillover of the Israel-Hamas war. Blinken met Iraqi PM Shia al-Sudani in Baghdad. Addressing a press conference, Blinken said that US officials were working to secure a humanitarian pause in Gaza that would advance several priorities including getting more aid to the Palestinian people and getting Israeli hostages held by Hamas released.