The United States Navy has sent its Ohio-class submarine to the Middle East.

"On November 5, 2023, an Ohio-class submarine arrived in the US Central Command area of responsibility," said the US Central Command (CENTCOM) on X, late on Sunday.

The Ohio-class submarine is a US class of nuclear-powered submarines, which can carry up to 24 Trident II D5 nuclear missiles. These submarines are known for their stealth and ability to operate quietly beneath the ocean’s surface, which renders them undetectable to adversaries.

Since the start of the war, the US has sent two aircraft carriers to the region.