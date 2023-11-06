Israel-Hamas War LIVE: Israel says divided Gaza into two
Today marks day 30 of the war in the Middle East. Over the past month, the conflict has claimed thousands of life on both sides, most of them civilians. Decrying the horror of the rapidly rising number of casualties, in a rare statement released on Sunday, the heads of 18 United Nations agencies called for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire" and said that the barbarity was "unacceptable".
The US military has announced the entry of a guided missile submarine into the Middle East, a rare move directed at regional adversaries, primarily those backed by Iran. The subs can be equipped with advanced ballistic or Tomahawk cruise missiles.
As the global community steps up pressure on Israel over the rising number of civilian casualties, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's Prime Minister, has turned down calls for a ceasefire and said: "There will be no ceasefire without the return of the hostages. This should be completely removed from the lexicon."
Israel military has announced a "significant stage" in the war with Hamas and has claimed that it has divided the besieged Gaza coastal strip into two.
Talking to reporters on Sunday, Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari announced, "Today, there is north Gaza and south Gaza".
The United States Navy has sent its Ohio-class submarine to the Middle East.
"On November 5, 2023, an Ohio-class submarine arrived in the US Central Command area of responsibility," said the US Central Command (CENTCOM) on X, late on Sunday.
The Ohio-class submarine is a US class of nuclear-powered submarines, which can carry up to 24 Trident II D5 nuclear missiles. These submarines are known for their stealth and ability to operate quietly beneath the ocean’s surface, which renders them undetectable to adversaries.
Since the start of the war, the US has sent two aircraft carriers to the region.
On November 5, 2023, an Ohio-class submarine arrived in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. pic.twitter.com/iDgUFp4enp— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) November 5, 2023
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on X, formerly Twitter, has clarified the reason behind its evacuation orders.
It said that "Beneath Gaza lies an intricate network of tunnels, where Hamas stockpiles rockets and weapons, shelters thousands of terrorists and conceals and devises its attack".
"In order to uproot this threat, placing both Israeli and Gazan lives in danger" it said the IDF is conducting precise airstrikes on Hamas operatives within these tunnels.
To know more about the Hamas tunnels and how Israel plans to rid of them
After Hamas terrorists fired at IDF troops working to open a humanitarian aid corridor to southern Gaza, we were able to coordinate its reopening.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 5, 2023
In case you missed it, here’s a reminder why Gazans need to evacuate south: pic.twitter.com/KUKDYn97GD
The Israeli army has announced the opening of a "humanitarian corridor" to allow civilians in northern Gaza to evacuate south. In a message shared on social media platform X, an Israeli army colonel can be heard calling on the people of Jabaliya to evacuate. The officer also warns that "there will be no safe space".
It’s clear that Hamas is willing to risk the lives of innocent civilians in Gaza.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 5, 2023
The IDF is countering these efforts by warning Gazans to move south and authorizing humanitarian corridors to safe areas in southern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/nu8lAs2jj8
In a rare joint statement issued on Sunday, the heads of all major UN agencies expressed their outrage at the rising civilian toll from the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and called for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire" between the two sides.
"For almost a month, the world has been watching the unfolding situation in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory in shock and horror at the spiralling numbers of lives lost and torn apart," said the heads of 18 organizations including UNICEF, the World Food Program and the World Health Organization.
The UN chiefs in their statement added, "an entire population is besieged and under attack, denied access to the essentials for survival, bombed in their homes, shelters, hospitals and places of worship. This is unacceptable."