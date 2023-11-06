Israel arrests Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi for inciting terror

The Israeli army on Monday (Nov 6) arrested Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi for allegedly inciting violence and terrorism. According to a report by the news agency AFP, Tamimi, 22, is currently under investigation for a post on Instagram, which according to an Israeli security source, called for a massacre of Israelis in the West Bank and made reference to Adolf Hitler.

However, her mother Narimane denied her daughter wrote the post and said, "When Ahed tries to open a social media account, it's immediately blocked". It is not yet known whether the Instagram account in question actually belonged to the activist.

An icon for Palestinians and their supporters

Tamini is for Palestinians and their supporters an icon of resistance to the Israeli occupation. Her family home is in Nabi Salih, north of the West Bank- which has been a hotbed for Palestinian and foreign activists organising against raids by Israeli forces and settlers.

The Israeli media has dismissed the 22-year-old as "a provocateur who knows how to publicise her actions." Tamimi's family, meanwhile, has been accused of exploiting her political means.

Also watch: IDF arrests Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi × In 2017, former Israeli ambassador to the United States Michael Oren alleged that the activist's family dressed up children in American clothes and paid them to provoke Israeli troops on camera.

Footage shows activist kicking, punching Israeli soldiers

AFP reported that footage from December 2017 showed Tamimi and her cousin approaching two soldiers her family said were trespassing in their house before kicking, punching and slapping them.

Two years back (in 2015), the activist was photographed wearing a Tweety Pie shirt and biting the hand of an Israeli soldier, trying to stop the arrest of her brother.