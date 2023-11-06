Israel-Hamas war: UN says 88 staff killed in conflict, the highest ever figure in any war

The United Nations said on Monday (Nov 6) that 88 staff members from its Palestinian refugee agency the UNRWA have been killed since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7. In a statement, the UN said that this figure represented "the highest number of United Nations fatalities ever recorded in a single conflict." The UN also expressed outrage at the civilian deaths in the Gaza Strip and called for an immediate ceasefire.

It further demanded that Hamas militants release the hostages who were abducted from Israel.

'Enough is enough'

On Sunday, another UN statement said that in Gaza, an entire population was besieged and under attack denied access to the essentials for survival, and bombed in their homes, shelters, hospitals and places of worship.

The UN also said that more food, water, medicine and fuel must be allowed into the Palestinian enclave to help people as the Israeli attacks intensified.

"We need an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. It’s been 30 days. Enough is enough. This must stop now," the statement said. Israel has denied calls for a ceasefire despite international pressure by saying that a truce would Hamas to regroup and resupply.

There will be no ceasefire without the return of the hostages. This should be completely removed from the lexicon," Prime Minister Netanyahu told crews at the Ramon Air Force base in southern Israel.

Death toll in Gaza crosses 10,000

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said that the death toll due to the conflict has crossed 10,000. On the Israeli side, more than 1,400 people have died. Last Saturday, a US official said that at least 350,000 civilians remained in the worst-hit regions of the Palestinian enclave.

Israel earlier distributed leaflets and sent text messages to Palestinians in northern Gaza to head south.