IDF releases shocking aftermath video of Hamas attack at Israeli music fest

Disclaimer: Some readers may find the story disturbing. Discretion is advised.

In the aftermath of a devastating attack by Hamas on an Israeli music festival, the IDF has released a fresh video showing the amount of devastation after the October 7 attack.

This chilling and graphic episode unfolds in a roughly 100-second clip from police body camera footage. The footage was released by a first-responder team in southern Israel, shedding light on the disturbing aftermath of Hamas' unprecedented assault on Israeli farm communities.

Hamas' initial target was the Nova music festival near Kibbutz Be'eri, situated just 5 kilometres from the Gaza Strip.

The attack saw Hamas gunmen cross the border and unleash rounds of live ammunition, including hand grenades and mortar fire, resulting in the loss of over 260 lives. This incident marked the largest civilian massacre in Israeli history.

Ongoing mourning and unfolding tragedy

Israel continues to grapple with the enormity of the devastation caused by Hamas' cross-border assault, even a month later. Concurrently, the Israeli military has launched an offensive against Hamas, resulting in a significant loss of life on the Palestinian side.

