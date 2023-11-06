LIVE TV
IDF releases shocking aftermath video of Hamas attack at Israeli music fest

Tel Aviv, IsraelEdited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Nov 06, 2023, 03:33 PM IST

The site of the Nova music festival after Hamas’ deadly attack. Photograph:(AP)

The first respondents of Israel's IDF gave released a video showing the devastating aftermath of the Oct 7 Hamas attack on an Israeli music festival.

Disclaimer: Some readers may find the story disturbing. Discretion is advised.

In the aftermath of a devastating attack by Hamas on an Israeli music festival, the IDF has released a fresh video showing the amount of devastation after the October 7 attack.

This chilling and graphic episode unfolds in a roughly 100-second clip from police body camera footage. The footage was released by a first-responder team in southern Israel, shedding light on the disturbing aftermath of Hamas' unprecedented assault on Israeli farm communities.

Hamas' initial target was the Nova music festival near Kibbutz Be'eri, situated just 5 kilometres from the Gaza Strip.

The attack saw Hamas gunmen cross the border and unleash rounds of live ammunition, including hand grenades and mortar fire, resulting in the loss of over 260 lives. This incident marked the largest civilian massacre in Israeli history.

Ongoing mourning and unfolding tragedy

Israel continues to grapple with the enormity of the devastation caused by Hamas' cross-border assault, even a month later. Concurrently, the Israeli military has launched an offensive against Hamas, resulting in a significant loss of life on the Palestinian side.

Also watch | Cost of conflict: Israel's cost of war with Hamas estimated at $51 billion | World Business Watch

The body camera footage captures the Israeli officer's transition from panic to sorrow as he discovers lifeless bodies under the bar.

(With inputs from agencies)

author

Sneha Swaminathan

Sneha takes interest in everything that has political ramifications. Big time foodie and a tribal art fanatic. She graduated from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, and went on to do her master's at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She's passionate about data-driven stories and in-depth explainers.

