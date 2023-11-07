Israel-Hamas war Live updates: Biden-Netanyahu discuss tactical pauses in Gaza strikes
Story highlights
Israel-Hamas war Live updates: As conflict between Israel and Hamas completes a month today, clamour is growing for end to hostilities and a ceasefire. Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza Strip has said that the death toll in the enclave has crossed 10,000 mark. Stay tuned to WION's Live updated of the war to know the latest developments.
Israel-Hamas war Live updates: As conflict between Israel and Hamas completes a month today, clamour is growing for end to hostilities and a ceasefire. Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza Strip has said that the death toll in the enclave has crossed 10,000 mark. Stay tuned to WION's Live updated of the war to know the latest developments.
The White House has said that US President Joe Biden called Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and emphasised need to protect Palestinian citizens in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
"The President reiterated his steadfast support for Israel and the protection of Israeli citizens from Hamas and all other threats while also emphasizing the imperative to protect Palestinian civilians and reduce civilian harm in the course of military operations," said the White House in a statement.
Referring to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said, "There is no substitute for victory". He said this during a speech while he met foreign ambassadors.
The US has said that Israeli minister's comment of a nuclear attack in Gaza was "wholly unacceptable"
"We continue to believe that it is important for all sides of this conflict to refrain from hateful rhetoric," deputy State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel told a briefing.
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has appealed for USD 1.2 billion in humanitarian aid to those caught in crosfire in Gaza as well as West Bank. Guterres was speaking at the UN in New York. He renewed his call for humanitarian ceasefire for supplies to reach Gaza.
“The unfolding catastrophe makes the needs for a humanitarian ceasefire more urgent with every passing hour,” he said.
The Israeli military has said that it has found and destroyed rocket-launching compounds in northern Gaza. A rocket launcher installation was found inside a mosque compound, said the army. Israel has carried out intense air-strikes in northern Gaza and has separated it from rest of the besieged enclave.
US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have discussed the possibility of tactical pauses in Israeli strikes in Gaza for humanitarian reasons. The potential for such pauses is also being explored for possible release of hostages. White House Spokesperson John Kirby has said that both the leaders have agreed to continue their dialogue in the coming days.