Top 10 world news: Poland claims Russian missile entered airspace, China gets new defence minister, and more

The Polish Army on Friday (Dec 29) claimed that a Russian missile passed through the country's airspace as Moscow launched its biggest aerial attack on Ukraine since the war began in February. China selected its new defence minister among other news.

Click here to read more:



The Polish Army on Friday (Dec 29) claimed that a Russian missile passed through the country's airspace as Moscow launched its biggest aerial attack on Ukraine since the war began in February last year.



Who is Dong Jun? The new Chinese defence minister handpicked by Xi Jinping



On Friday (Dec 29), the Chinese government appointed Dong Jun, 62, as the country's new defense minister, replacing Li Shangfu – the minister who disappeared four months ago without any explanation.



Russia unleashes biggest aerial attack on Ukraine, killing 18; Zelensky says 'they hit us with everything'



Russia intensified its drone and missile attacks on Ukraine, killing at least 18 people while wounding over 100 in the major cities of the country on Friday (Dec 29). The toll is likely to rise further said officials.



Chinese leader Xi Jinping was seen doing away with his pursed lips and feigned smile twice this year. First in July, when a 100-year-old Henry Kissinger, the controversial US foreign policy wizard and architect of US-China ties visited Beijing. Secondly, in October during a summit in Beijing to celebrate 10 years of the Belt and Road Initiative, China's ambitious transcontinental trade project mired in accusations of exploitative practices.



Exclusive: Meet the architect who infused Ayodhya's essence into its airport design



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the airport in the temple town of Ayodhya on December 30, almost a month before the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple. The airport has been named Maharishi Valmiki International Airport to honour the legendary poet Valmiki, who wrote the epic Ramayana. This airport is set to be a cutting-edge gateway to the historical birth place of lord Ram.



Watch: NASA's Curiosity rover records 'dawn to dusk' video on Mars



Humanity has come a long way from considering Mars a god and even a pesky annoyance on horoscope to actually sending rovers there to study the red planet. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has for decades sents multiple rovers. Curiosity is in one of these rovers that are still on the Martian surface and sending invaluable pictures and videos back to Earth.

Brad Pitt's unfortunate Achilles' tendon injury occurred while portraying the legendary Greek hero Achilles in the 2004 epic Troy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter Ksenia Sobchak was reportedly one of the attendees at the controversial star-studded "almost-naked" party which has now triggered severe backlash in the country.



The Kathmandu District Court on Friday convicted the former Nepal captain and star cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane of rape. Following the final hearings that began on Sunday, a single bench of Judge Shishir Raj Dhakal passed the order, also concluding that the girl was not a minor at the time of the rape.



Trademark dispute case: Eminem seeks protective order against Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon