LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Trademark dispute case: Eminem seeks protective order against Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon

New DelhiEdited By: Zeba KhanUpdated: Dec 29, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
main img

Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The trademark battle began after The Real Housewives of Potomac stars Gizelle and Robyn filed to trademark their podcast's name in order to sell merchandise. Their podcast is called Reasonably Shady.

Rapper Eminem is seeking a protective order against The Real Housewives of Potomac stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon amid their ongoing trademark dispute case. The two had filed a trademark application for the name of the Reasonably Shady podcast. Eminem filed for a protective order on December 15. 

According to ANI, in the filing, the rapper opposed the TV stars’ request made in late October that he appear in person for a deposition.

Eminem has long been recognised by fans worldwide by the monikers Slim Shady and the likes. He also owns the trademark to use on his merchandise and records. In the filing, it was cited that it would be "unduly burdensome" for him to be deposed himself due to his "limited knowledge of the subjects at issue."

trending now

The trademark battle began after Gizelle and Robyn filed to trademark their podcast's name in order to sell merchandise. Eminem's team filed an opposition to that, claiming it could cause consumer confusion. 

(With inputs from agencies)

author

Zeba Khan

Zeba is a fashion and lifestyle reporter who has a keen eye for literature and everything vintage. She dreams of writing travel stories from every part of the world.

RELATED

Isha Koppikar and Timmy Narang divorce after 14 years: Report

In pics: Kareena Kapoor shows how she keeps warm in snow weather in Switzerland

Gary Oldman on his 'mediocre' performance in Harry Potter films: Maybe if I had read the books

Topics