Trademark dispute case: Eminem seeks protective order against Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon

Rapper Eminem is seeking a protective order against The Real Housewives of Potomac stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon amid their ongoing trademark dispute case. The two had filed a trademark application for the name of the Reasonably Shady podcast. Eminem filed for a protective order on December 15.

According to ANI, in the filing, the rapper opposed the TV stars’ request made in late October that he appear in person for a deposition.

Eminem has long been recognised by fans worldwide by the monikers Slim Shady and the likes. He also owns the trademark to use on his merchandise and records. In the filing, it was cited that it would be "unduly burdensome" for him to be deposed himself due to his "limited knowledge of the subjects at issue."

The trademark battle began after Gizelle and Robyn filed to trademark their podcast's name in order to sell merchandise. Eminem's team filed an opposition to that, claiming it could cause consumer confusion.