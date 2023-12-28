The Weeknd contributes USD 2.5 million towards food relief program in Gaza

Singer The Weeknd will contribute USD 2.5 million toward emergency humanitarian efforts for the people of Gaza. The contribution can be equated to 4 million emergency meals that could feed more than 173,000 Palestinians for two weeks. The singer is a United Nations World Food Programme Goodwill Ambassador and will contribute the money from his XO Humanitarian Fund.



Since the Israel-Hamas violence launched on Oct. 7, UNWFP has provided food assistance to more than 764,000 Palestinians in coordination with other UN agencies and local and regional implementing partners, according to the announcement made.



Food assistance has included fresh bread, fortified date bars, canned food, wheat flour, pasta, tomato paste and oil. UNWFP continues to move as many trucks as possible full of food and aid into Gaza daily during the humanitarian pause.



“This conflict has unleashed a humanitarian catastrophe beyond reckoning. WFP is working round the clock to provide aid in Gaza but a major scale up is needed to address the desperate level of hunger we are seeing. Our teams need safe and sustained humanitarian access, and continued support from donors to reach as many people as we can,” said WFP’s Director for the Middle East, North Africa and Eastern Europe Region, Corinne Fleischer.



“We thank Abel for this valuable contribution towards the people of Palestine. We hope others will follow Abel’s example and support our efforts.”



The Weeknd whose real name is Abel Tesfaye was appointed as a Goodwill Ambassador in October 2021. Since then he has actively supported WFP's global hunger relief mission through personal donations of of $1.8 million through the XO Humanitarian Fund he established in partnership with World Food Program USA.