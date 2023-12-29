Exclusive: Meet the architect who infused Ayodhya's essence into its airport design

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the airport in the temple town of Ayodhya on December 30, almost a month before the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple. The airport has been named Maharishi Valmiki International Airport to honour the legendary poet Valmiki, who wrote the epic Ramayana. This airport is set to be a cutting-edge gateway to the historical birth place of lord Ram.

WION reached out to STHAPATI, the architectural firm responsible for conceptualising and bringing to life this airport.

Here are excerpts of the exclusive interview with Harsh Varshneya, the principal architect of the Ayodhya airport.

WION: How does the airport reflect Ayodhya's rich history?

STHAPATI: The airport will welcome passengers from across the globe in a majestic manner. The intricate carvings and artworks will tell the story of Ayodhya’s glory and rich heritage.

The terminal building serves as a canvas conveying deep messages. The mural, featuring the bow and arrow, signifies the bravery to confront falsehood, while hexagonal light particles represent the everlasting victory of truth over hierarchy.

From the arrivals area to the skylights, intricate artworks tell the timeless story of Lord Ram from the Ramayana, providing passengers with an immersive and sensory-rich experience that transcends conventional airport designs. Carefully positioned skylights act as guiding beacons, not only enhancing wayfinding but also offering passengers a sensory journey.

WION: What unique architectural features define Ayodhya airport and contribute to its distinctiveness?

STHAPATI: The uniqueness of the airport lies in portraying the city of Ayodhya. People can connect with the city through the airport once they land. Additionally, they can relate to the history of Ramayana.

Unlike other airports, Ayodhya airport has been built with the eternal aspect in mind. Every corner of the airport should reflect the values for which Ayodhya is famous. While other airports are clear rectangular glass boxes, Ayodhya airport provides a glimpse of Ayodhya’s cultural essence before heading into the city.

WION: How does the design draw inspiration from the Nagara style architecture?

STHAPATI: There are seven stepped shikharas at the entrance, which are inspired by the Nagara style of architecture. The architectural design reflects the style of the Ram Temple itself, with the interior decor showcasing local art depicting the life of lord Ram.

The columns over are based on the seven Kandas (books) of the Ramayana. An effort has been made to capture the entire essence of Ramayana and the temple town.

WION: How is the Ayodhya airport equipped to manage the daily influx of passengers?

STHAPATI: A two-storey structure, Ayodhya airport is embellished with elevational elements that portray the rich history of the sacred city. The ground floor welcomes passengers with extensive amenities, while airport operations are conducted from the first floor. The airport facilitates improved connectivity throughout India and is specifically crafted to elevate the experience for visitors and devotees.

The new 6,500 square metre terminal building, designed to accommodate 300 passengers during peak hours and handle 6 lakh passengers annually, features passenger amenities such as nine check-in counters, three conveyor belts, and tactile paths.

WION: How does Ayodhya airport align with environmental and sustainability standards?

STHAPATI: We have replaced stone with glass-reinforced concrete (GRC). The columns are made of glass-reinforced concrete which has been bolted to a steel frame to reduce weight and 70 per cent carbon footprint.

Ayodhya airport is the first airport project in which GRC has been used on a large scale for the façade.

The design takes a bold step towards carbon neutrality by adopting environmentally friendly Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GRC) materials, pioneering sustainable practices in aviation.

The intricate ornamental work, crafted with precision and extensive research using GRC, serves as a sustainable alternative to traditional stone facades. This not only enhances the aesthetics but also plays a crucial role in environmental sustainability, leading to a substantial reduction in carbon emissions.