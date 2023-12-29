Ex-Nepal captain Sandeep Lamichhane convicted of rape, jail term to be determined soon

The Kathmandu District Court on Friday convicted the former Nepal captain and star cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane of rape. Following the final hearings that began on Sunday, a single bench of Judge Shishir Raj Dhakal passed the order, also concluding that the girl was not a minor at the time of the rape.

Per the latest reports coming from Nepal, the next hearing will determine the jail term for the senior member of the Nepal men’s cricket team.

Earlier this year, on January 12, the Patan High Court ordered Lamichhane’s release on bail. Responding to a review petition filed by the former Nepalese captain, a joint bench of Judges Dhruva Raj Nanda and Ramesh Dahal ordered Lamichhane’s release on bail bond of Rupees 2 million with stipulations.

Meanwhile, on November 4, 2022, the Kathmandu District Court passed the order for Lamichhane’s arrest in the Sundhara-based Central Jail following a detention hearing. Shortly after this call, Sandeep moved to the high court, challenging the decision.

The Kathmandu District Attorney’s office filed a case against Sandeep, accusing him of raping a 17-year-old on August 21, 2022, in a hotel room. He was charged under section 219 of the Criminal Code 2074.