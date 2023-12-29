SA v IND: Ravindra Jadeja recovers from back injury, set to return to XI for Cape Town Test

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has recovered from the ‘upper back spasm’ he suffered ahead of the start of the first Test and will make his return to the playing XI for India’s second match against South Africa in Cape Town, starting January 3. With Jadeja returning, India will drop Ravi Ashwin or Shardul Thakur for the New Year’s Test.

Jadeja was in line to play the Boxing Day Test in Centurion; however, after complaining of pain in his back before the first day’s play, India rested him, picking Ravi Ashwin in the side. The veteran off-spinner failed to put up an inspiring performance, picking just one wicket for 41 runs in 19 overs. With the bat in hand, Ashwin scored just eight runs across two innings.

India succumbed to an embarrassing inning and a 32-run defeat in the first match, with the game ending inside three days. Although bowlers, mainly pacers, picked nine out of ten wickets, Ashwin’s below-par show with the ball had India on the backfoot in South Africa’s first innings, with centurion Dean Elgar and Marco Jansen scoring easily against India's spinner.

Meanwhile, those aware of developments surrounding Jadeja revealed the India all-rounder did some warm-ups ahead of the third day’s play. Jadeja was seen completing several short strides of 30m or 40m. He also participated in some fitness drills, showing no discomfort. Besides, Jadeja bowled a bit in the nets too.

India eye comeback in Cape Town

Having gone down embarrassingly in Centurion in this two-match Test series, the Rohit Sharma-led side will aim to pull up their socks and get into their element ahead of the next Test.

While KL Rahul starred with the bat in the first innings, scoring his perhaps the best Test ton to date – 101, former captain Virat Kohli top-scored in the second innings, smashing 76 off 82, including 12 fours and a six.

Jasprit Bumrah was India’s best bowler in the first Test, returning with four for 69 inside 25 overs.

Though Shardul Thakur picked the big wicket of Dean Elgar on 185, he was the most expensive bowler, going for 101 runs from 19 overs. Debutant Prasidh Krishna picked a wicket but looked far from convincing.

Meanwhile, in the absence of seasoned campaigner Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan is added to the squad as his replacement for the next Test.