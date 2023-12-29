Russia unleashes biggest aerial attack of war on Ukraine, Zelensky says 'they hit us with almost everything'

Russia intensified its drone and missile attacks on Ukraine, killing at least 12 people while wounding over 70 in the major cities of the country on Friday (Dec 29), with officials saying the toll may rise.

According to reports, Friday's attack is one of the biggest air attacks since the war started in the winter of February last year. Russia reportedly launched 158 missiles and 36 drones against Ukrainian targets.

"Today Russia hit us with almost everything it has in its arsenal," President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the magnitude of the attack.

Zelensky said Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia among other cities were targeted in the attacks. He added that Russia used its S-300 missile system, cruise missiles and UAVs.

"Strategic bombers launched X-101/X-505. Approximately 110 missiles were fired, most of which were shot down," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. A maternity ward, educational facilities, a shopping mall, multi-story residential buildings and private homes, a commercial storage, and a parking lot. Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and other cities.



Today, Russia used nearly every type of weapon in its… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 29, 2023

Despite the severe setback, Zelensky vowed to respond to the "terrorists' blows", adding that the troops will "fight to guarantee the safety of our country, every city, and all our people".

Air Force commander Mykola Oleshchuk wrote on his official Telegram channel: The most massive aerial attack since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

According to Oleh Kiper, the regional head of Odesa, situated on the southern coast, the wreckage of the falling drones started a fire at a multi-story residential building as well.

Previous attacks

The Russian military aimed to overwhelm Ukraine's air defences across the major cities by launching wave after wave of Shahed attack drones.

The previous biggest assault on the Ukrainian troops was in November 2022 when Moscow launched 96 missiles. Earlier this year in March, Russia fired 81 missiles, according to Ukrainian Air Force data.

The attacks came days after Ukraine struck a Russian warship in the occupied Crimean port of Feodosia in a major setback for the Russian navy.

