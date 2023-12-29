Russian President Putin's rumoured goddaughter issues apology after attending ‘almost naked’ party

Russian President Vladimir Putin's rumored goddaughter Ksenia Sobchak was also one of the attendees at the controversial star-studded event which has now triggered severe backlash in the country.

A journalist, socialite, and onetime presidential candidate, Sobchak said she had realised that being a part of the "almost-naked" party was not the right thing to do.

The scandalous event in Moscow's famed Mutabor nightclub saw celebrities dressed in raunchy costumes.

Famous rapper Nikolai Vasilyev, also known as Vacio, attended the party wearing only a sock to hide his modesty.

He was later imprisoned for 15 days and fined for promoting "non-traditional sexual relations".

The other stars who wore flesh-coloured mesh, lace, and lingerie, faced cancelled concerts, lost TV appearances, and broken sponsorship deals.

The party was organised by famous Instagram influencer Anastasia Ivleeva and was attended by several celebs who have been staying in the country since Putin launched his offensive against Russia in Feb 2022.

Sobchak issues public apology

Sobchak, reacting to the controversy issued a partial apology also seeking to defend the organiser of the party Ivleeva.

As per a Washington Post translation, she shared a post on her Telegram account a day after the backlash began saying, "Where and when adults go with their butts naked is their personal business."

The post showcased the video of a woman wearing a sheer black dress.

A few days later, the footage of the party sparked public outrage after which Sobchak released another video saying that attending the party and sharing images online was not the right thing to do at a time when Russian troops were fighting in Ukraine.

"You always need to choose carefully the right time, and this is not the right time," she said.

“If anyone was offended by my appearance, I apologise for that,” she added. “I don’t want to cause hatred and anger toward myself and other artists because of this stupid accident.”

Sobchak is the daughter of Putin's former boss Anatoly Sobchak, the ex-mayor of St. Petersburg who passed away in 2000.

The controversial event has invited criticism from the authorities, pro-Kremlin lawmakers and bloggers, state media, and Orthodox Church groups.

It has also angered Russians who back Moscow's aggression against Ukraine.