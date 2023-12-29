Who is Dong Jun? The new Chinese defence minister handpicked by Xi Jinping

The Chinese government on Friday (Dec 29) appointed Dong Jun, 62, as the new defence minister of the country, replacing Li Shangfu – the minister who disappeared four months ago without any explanation.

The National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee during its session that ended on Friday announced the decision. But who is Dong Jun and what are his credentials?

What do we know about Dong so far?

General Dong Jun is the former commander of the People's Liberation Army Navy. Dong, a Navy veteran, was previously the deputy commander of the Southern Military Command as well.

The particular command is responsible for handling the South China Sea region. Notably, Beijing claims almost all of the South China Sea, through which trillions of dollars in trade passes annually, and has ignored a 2016 international court ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.

Dong's authority in managing the region may have been one of the primary reason why Beijing for the first time, appointed a defence minister from a navy background. Additionally, Dong does not sit on the national Central Military Commission which suggests that President Xi Jinping has handpicked him over the other sitting members.

According to reports, General Liu Zhenli, chief of the commission's joint staff department was prized to be the next defence chief but Dong has been given the promotion ahead of him.

Liu last week spoke with his American counterpart during the first high-level call between military personnel from the two leading world powers in more than a year. Despite Liu's high stature, he was shunned by Xi.

Apart from the Southern Military Command, Dong has also served as the deputy commander of the Eastern Military Command’s navy force – which deals with the East China Sea including Taiwan.

What does his appointment mean?

Although a Chinese defence minister is a mere pawn of the Politburo and decisions taken by Xi, Dong's appointment comes at a crucial time when Beijing attempts to push its Taiwan reunification plans.

Dong is also expected to negotiate and restart the top-level military talks with the US which have stalled ever since former House speaker Nancy pelosi visited Taiwan.