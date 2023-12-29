China appoints Dong Jun as new defence minister: State media

China's state news agency Xinhua has reported that the country has named Dong Jun as its new defence minister. He will assume the post made vacant due to firing of Li Shangfu in October. Dong Jun was a commander in the Chinese navy

Xinhua said Dong Jun's appointment as China's new defence minister was finalised at a meeting of standing committee of China's National People's Congress.

When Li was removed, there was no official reason from the government. His removal came after his lengthy disappearance from public view.

Li Shangfu's removal was one in a series of high-level sackings in Chinese military. In recent months, there also have been leadership overhauls in the country's secretive Rocket Force. This is unit of the Chinese army that oversees Beijing's nuclear arsenal. The changes were made for following media reports of corruption.

Chinese defence minister is often the public face of the People's Liberation Army when it comes to media representation and dealing with other forces.

Crucial part of the job is engaging with the US military in order to lower the risk of conflict over Taiwan and issues in the South China Sea., two flashpoints to which Dong, 62, is no stranger.

China claims Taiwan to be its own territory and has not ruled out use of force to recapture the self-governing island nation. US the biggest international backer of Taiwan.

China also claims the entirety of South China Sea based on ancient claims. This has created disputes with Southeast Asian nations.

Before becoming the People's Liberation Army Navy chief and made a full general in 2021, he was vice commander of the East Sea Fleet, the backbone of what is now the Eastern Theatre Command - the main force responsible for fighting over Taiwan, a self-ruled island China considers its own.