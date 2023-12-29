China's ocean drilling ship Mengxiang sets sail to reach earth's mantle

China has recently introduced its groundbreaking ocean drilling vessel, the Mengxiang, designed to embark on a mission: penetrating the Earth's crust. If successful, this would be humanity's first exploration into the upper mantle.

Crafted by the China Geological Survey in collaboration with over 150 research institutes and companies, the Mengxiang is a colossal ship with a cargo capacity of 33,000 tonnes.

Spanning 179 metres in length and 32.8 metres in width, the vessel can traverse 15,000 nautical miles and operate for 120 days per port call, according to the South China Morning Post.

Its robust stability and structure make it resilient against the fiercest tropical cyclones, while its drilling capabilities allow it to reach an impressive depth of 11,000 meters below the ocean's surface.

Traditionally, human activities and scientific exploration have been confined to the Earth's crust, which has an average thickness of 15,000 metres. Beneath the crust lies the mantle, a pivotal layer connecting the surface to the core.

The Mengxiang aims to breach the Mohorovicic discontinuity, or Moho, located about 7,000 metres beneath the ocean floor, opening the door to previously unexplored scientific territories.

Historical attempts

Despite attempts since the 1960s by American scientists to breach the Moho and reach the mantle, the goal has remained elusive.

However, advancements in deep ocean drilling technology have provided valuable insights into the Earth's structure.

Rock samples from ultra-deep boreholes have unveiled crucial information about plate tectonics, oceanic crust evolution, ancient ocean climates, and seabed resources.

Speculations about life existing within the mantle abound, fueled by discoveries of organisms capable of withstanding extreme conditions. The mantle's composition, particularly peridotite, could produce energy for life forms.

However, skepticism exists, with some scientists pointing to the presence of dormant microbes with slow metabolism in seabed rocks.

The recent trials of the Mengxiang primarily focused on testing its propulsion system, powered by a 30-megawatt station. Challenges, however, persist in reaching the targeted 11,000 metres beneath the water's surface, including high temperatures and pressures. Advanced drilling techniques, high-quality drill bits, and circulation systems are deemed necessary, requiring substantial time, money, and facing potential failure risks.