Top 10 world news: PM Modi's US visit day 1 schedule, Ukraine's military exercise, and more

According to a new report, black and minority ethnic girls in England are more than twice as likely to be excluded from school as their white counterparts. Also, read about how scientists have successfully used artificial intelligence to create a new drug regime for children with a deadly form of brain cancer, in which survival rates have not improved for 50 years. In UNGA news, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached USA on September 23 (as per Indian time). The PM will be engaged in a number of high-profile meetings. Over the entirety of his US visit, PM Modi will address 76th session of United Nations General Assembly, meet US President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris, attend Quad summit and more.

Click on headlines to read more

Chinese aircraft, including nuclear-capable bombers, entered air defence zone, claims Taiwan

Amid escalated tensions, Taiwan's defence ministry said the country's air force scrambled again to warn off 19 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defence zone on Thursday (September 23). The large display of force by China comes after Taiwan announced its intention to join an 11-nation Pacific trade group.

England: Black girls more likely to be excluded from schools as white girls

According to a new report, black and minority ethnic girls in England are more than twice as likely to be excluded from school as their white counterparts.

AI used by scientists to discover a treatment for childhood cancer

In a recent development, scientists have successfully used artificial intelligence to create a new drug regime for children with a deadly form of brain cancer, in which survival rates have not improved for 50 years.

PM Modi's US visit day 1 schedule: Meet with Australian PM Scott Morrison, global CEOs

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached USA on September 23 (as per Indian time). The PM will be engaged in a number of high-profile meetings. Over the entirety of his US visit, PM Modi will address 76th session of United Nations General Assembly, meet US President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris, attend Quad summit and more.

Myanmar junta has murdered more than 1,100 people, says UN expert

According to the UN special rapporteur for the country, Myanmar’s military junta is systematically abducting the relatives of people it is seeking to arrest. This also includes children as young as 20 weeks old.

China worst abuser of internet freedom, Iceland with the most internet freedom, says report

China and Pakistan are among the top 10 countries in the world where internet freedom has been on the decline, stated an international freedom advocacy group, Freedom House.

Vaccinated pregnant women tend to pass antibodies to their babies, reveals study

A study has revealed that pregnant women who have been vaccinated with mRNA vaccines such as Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna shots pass high levels of antibodies to their babies.

Ukraine conducts international military excercise amid tensions with Russia

The "Rapid Trident" military international military drills continued in Ukraine with fifteen countries gathered for the joint exercises.

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter is finding it tougher to fly on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter has already defied expectations after its first flight on Mars. After creating history earlier this year of carrying out first motored flight on planet other than Earth, Ingenuity's mission has been extended.

Apple to pay bonuses of up to $1,000 to store employees

Apple Inc will pay one-time bonuses of as much as $1,000 to store employees next month, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.