NASA's Ingenuity helicopter is finding it tougher to fly on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter has already defied expectations after its first flight on Mars. After creating history earlier this year of carrying out first motored flight on planet other than Earth, Ingenuity's mission has been extended. Now it is getting ready for 14th flight over the surface of the red planet.

However, things are getting difficult for the helicopter. Martian atmosphere is thinner than that of Earth so flying is a challenge there to start with. But situation has become more difficult due to further thinning of Martian air.

This is happening due seasonal variations on Mars.

Ingenuity has carried out 'daring' missions before and has helped Perseverance rover as it moved on Martian surface and studied the planet more. But for its 14th flight, the helicopter will only test high rotor speeds to test its ability to fly in thinning air.

In this flight, Ingenuity will rise up to 16 feet (5 metres) from the surface.

Ingenuity's mission was expected to last for just a few months. But its success has seen the mission getting extended. However, this has brought unexpected challenges.

Ingenuity was not designed to withstand seasonal variations on Mars. And these variations is exactly something it is having to tackle now.

Density of Martian atmosphere is about 1.5 per cent of that of Earth's atmosphere. But due to the variations, it is going down to 1 per cent. Though the difference appears small on paper, it throws up considerable challenges for Ingenuity's flight.

Solution to this problem is increasing the rotor speed of the helicopter so that it creates sufficient air cushion under the helicopter in thinning air. However, NASA is planning to see whether the higher rotor speeds can be achieved on ground first before allowing the helicopter to fly.

The date for Ingenuity's 14th flight has not been finalised as of now.