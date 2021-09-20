NASA's Ingenuity helicopter takes 3D photo of rock structure on Mars

National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Ingenuity Mars helicopter has made news for yet another reason. The helicopter has taken a 3D image of a rock structure on the surface of the red planet.

After its successful and historic flight on Martian surface, the helicopter has been flitting about on the surface of Mars. Its mission has even been extended considering its success. And it continues to justify that.

Ingenuity has now sent home a 3D image of rock-covered mound on Mars. The image was taken during its 13th flight on September 4. Name of the particular geologic target in the picture is “Faillefeu”. The structure is present in South Seitah region of Mars' Jezero crater.

"About 33 feet (10 meters) wide, the mound is visible just north of the center of the image, with some large rocks casting shadows. Stretching across the top of the image is a portion of “Artuby,” a ridgeline more than half a mile (900 meters) wide. At the bottom of the image, and running vertically up into the middle, are a few of the many sand ripples that populate South Seítah," says NASA.

Since the image is in 3D, it can be best viewed with the use of 3D eyewear.

Ingenuity helicopter hitched a ride to mars on Perseverance rover. On April 19 this year, it created history by taking flight in Mars' thin atmosphere. This was first ever motored flight performed on another planet.