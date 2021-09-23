China worst abuser of internet freedom, Iceland with the most internet freedom, says report

China and Pakistan are among the top 10 countries in the world where internet freedom has been on the decline, stated an international freedom advocacy group, Freedom House.

The group published a report titled "Freedom on the Net 2021: The Global Drive to Control Big Tech" which has claimed that the global internet freedom declined for the 11th consecutive year.

The report has also raised concerns over the rules proposed by Pakistan that could hamper cyber liberty.

As per the report, Myanmar, Belarus, and Uganda witnessed the greatest deteriorations in internet freedom. Also, Myanmar reported a 14-point decline, which is the largest since the group started the documentation project.

Iceland, Canada and Germany were among the top 10 countries with greater internet freedom.

China again turns out to be the world’s worst abuser of internet freedom for the seventh consecutive year as it failed to score a single point in the ‘violation of user rights’ category.

“The ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is tightening its control over the state bureaucracy, the media, online speech, religious groups, universities, businesses, and civil society associations, and it has undermined its own already modest rule-of-law reforms,” said the report.

The top 10 countries with the highest level of internet freedom are - Iceland, Estonia, Canada, Costa Rica, Taiwan, Germany, France, UK, Georgia, and Japan.