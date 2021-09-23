Ukraine conducts international military excercise amid tensions with Russia

The "Rapid Trident" military international military drills continued in Ukraine with fifteen countries gathered for the joint exercises.

One of the first drills included the simulation of the liberation of a captured town from hybrid extremist groups.

The joint multinational unit of the armed forces of Ukraine, Bulgaria, Romania and Poland are involved in the exercise with over 6,000 servicemen including around 150 representatives from the US armed forces taking part in the drills.

Ukraine which is at war with Russia-backed separatists since 2014 began hosting the joint military exercises with the US and other NATO troops on Monday.

Ukraine has been seeking integration with NATO in order to thwart Russia's military power on its border. The relations between Ukraine and Russia have been on the edge since 2014 when the Russian military annexed Crimea.

The drills are set to last until October 1. The US said the exercise was meant to "enhance interoperability among allied and partner nations".

The exercise comes after Russia staged a drill near EU borders of Russia and Belarus recently which Moscow said involved at least 200,000 troops even as nearly 20 Russian warships began large-scale live-fire exercises in the Black Sea on Monday.

The drills have become a major point of friction between Ukraine and Russia as Moscow gathered thousands of troops on Ukraine's border in April as tensions escalated in the region. Putin's regime however pulled back troops later.

(With inputs from Agencies)

