US engaged in new cold war with rivals China and Russia, say most Europeans in poll  

Even as US president Joe Biden says he is not seeking a new cold war at UN General Assembly 2021, a majority of Europeans think it is already underway between the US and its main rivals, China and Russia, a report said. Some Europeans also view their own country as a direct participant to the conflict.

A study by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) made the revelation after conducting poll in 12 member states. However, more Europeans believe the EU leadership in Brussels was a party too.

In the survey, 62% respondents believed a new cold war is happening between the US and China, and 59% saw the same occurring between the US and Russia. Around 15% Europeans felt their own country was in a new cold war with China, rising to 25% with Russia.

Around 31% Europeans felt the EU was now in a conflict with China, while 35% said that it was not the case. Around 44% said they thought the EU was in a new cold war with Russia.

The polling data suggests there was a clear danger of a gap between European public opinion and that in the US, said the authors of the report.

The responses also show a 'disconnect' between the EU and its member states, the report said. In the event of escalating tensions with China or Russia, it could undermine an effective response from Europe.

Mark Leonard, ECFR director and co-author of the study, said, “The European public thinks there is a new cold war but they don’t want to have anything to do with it. Our polling reveals that a ‘cold war’ framing risks alienating European voters.”

