Top 10 world news: PM Modi's 12-point plan, Putin's AI push, and more

During the 20th ASEAN-India Summit in Indonesia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced an ambitious multi-modal connectivity project. Meanwhile, China, often referred to as the "world's factory," has witnessed declining exports due to sluggish demand both domestically and globally. In other news, a teenager lost his life in a motorbike collision with a police vehicle in the western suburbs of Paris on Wednesday. Additionally, Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a directive, as outlined in a Kremlin document, aimed at strengthening research and development efforts in the field of artificial intelligence (AI).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled an ambitious multi-modal connectivity initiative at the just-concluded 20th ASEAN-India Summit in Indonesia.

The initiative aims to link Southeast Asia, India, West Asia and Europe, which experts suggest could be an alternative to China's One Belt, One Road programme.

Only two days are left for the high-stakes G20 Summit to commence in India’s national capital New Delhi.

Even as India works to raise its global profile with its presidency of the G20, there has been some geo-political friction that is likely to have an impact on the marquee event.

For the fourth consecutive month, China’s exports have decreased as the “world's factory” battles sluggish domestic and international demand, the BBC reported on Thursday (September 7).

According to government data, imports decreased 7.3 per cent in August and exports declined 8.8 per cent.

A teenager lost his life late on Wednesday (September 7), after a collision between his motorbike and police vehicle west of Paris, said the police sources.

The 16-year-old is reportedly accused of failing to comply with police officers, said a police source, further adding that he was being "followed at a distance" by a police car through Elancourt, a town around 30 kilometres (almost 20 miles) outside Paris.

In a Kremlin document published on Thursday (September 7), Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a directive to bolster research and development in the field of artificial intelligence (AI).

This move comes as Russia faces increasing competition with Western nations in the quest to advance AI technologies. Here, we delve into the details of Putin's directive.

A recent CNN poll conducted by SSRS has revealed that US President Joe Biden continues to reel under a widespread negative perception among the general public, with a record 46 per cent of registered voters saying that the 80-year-old president would be worse than any Republican presidential nominee.

In a major sign of thaw in relations between Australia and China, the two nations opened their first high-level dialogue on Thursday (Sept 7) after a long hiatus of three years.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also declared on Thursday that he will himself visit China later this year to mend relations with his country’s largest trading partner.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has issued a strong defence of his cabinet colleague and son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, in response to the controversy surrounding Udhayanidhi's comments on 'Sanatan Dharma'. Stalin emphasised that Udhayanidhi's remarks were aimed at critiquing principles within Sanatan Dharma (an alternative name for Hinduism used in Hindi language) that perpetuate discrimination against Scheduled Castes, tribals, and women.

US President Joe Biden will arrive in New Delhi on Friday (September 8) to attend the G20 Summit which is scheduled to take place in India's capital on September 9 and 10.

Biden will have a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of participating in the meeting of heads of the governments and states of the intergovernmental forum G20.

A startling study by The Mozilla Foundation, an internet privacy watchdog has exposed the invasive data collection practices of car manufacturers Nissan and Kia.

These companies have been found to collect sensitive personal information, including details about drivers' "sexual activity" and "sex lives," reported the New York Post.