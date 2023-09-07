Putin's AI push: Russia boosts state support amid global tech race

In a Kremlin document published on Thursday (September 7), Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a directive to bolster research and development in the field of artificial intelligence (AI).

This move comes as Russia faces increasing competition with Western nations in the quest to advance AI technologies. Here, we delve into the details of Putin's directive.

Rising interest in generative AI

The push for AI development gained significant momentum in late 2022 when the US-produced ChatGPT, powered by generative AI technology, showcased its remarkable ability to engage in human-like conversations. This demonstration prompted Russia to embark on its own AI development journey.

Supporting AI research

According to the Kremlin document, President Putin has instructed the Russian government to take concrete actions to support AI research. Among these measures is the allocation of annual funds from the federal budget. This financial support aims to accelerate AI research and development within the country.

Focus areas: Machine learning and language models

The directive outlines specific areas of AI research that require attention. Firstly, it emphasises the need to optimise machine learning algorithms, which are fundamental to AI development. Additionally, the document highlights the importance of creating large language models, similar to the achievement of OpenAI's ChatGPT. These language models have the potential to revolutionise natural language understanding and generation.

To expedite progress in AI, Putin's directive also calls upon state-owned companies to expedite the deployment of AI technologies. Furthermore, it encourages the establishment of "supercomputers" in Russia. The government will provide incentives to domestic manufacturers to support the creation of these high-performance computing systems.

President Putin has consistently stressed the importance of achieving "technological sovereignty" for Russia. This objective is becoming increasingly critical, especially as Western sanctions, stemming from the Ukraine conflict, hinder Moscow's access to vital computer components, including semiconductors.

Russia's foray into AI: Gigachat

In April, Russia's largest banking institution, Sber, made headlines by announcing the launch of its own conversational AI application called "Gigachat." While currently in a testing phase, this development signifies Russia's growing interest in AI innovation.

The success of ChatGPT has ignited a global race in AI development. Leading tech giants, including Google, swiftly introduced their chatbot counterparts, while investors have poured substantial capital into diverse AI projects worldwide.

