‘Unfair for PM Modi to…’: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin defends son's ‘eradicate Sanatan’ remarks

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has issued a strong defence of his cabinet colleague and son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, in response to the controversy surrounding Udhayanidhi's comments on 'Sanatan Dharma'. Stalin emphasised that Udhayanidhi's remarks were aimed at critiquing principles within Sanatan Dharma (an alternative name for Hinduism used in Hindi language) that perpetuate discrimination against Scheduled Castes, tribals, and women.

Challenging discriminatory Sanatan ideologies

Stalin highlighted the legacy of Indian leaders like Thanthai Periyar, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, and Babasaheb Ambedkar who have spoken out against regressive Sanatan ideologies that justify discrimination based on birth. He noted that even as India achieves remarkable feats like the Chandrayaan mission to the Moon, some continue to propagate caste discrimination rooted in Varnashrama principles and ancient texts.

Udhayanidhi's statements

Udhayanidhi's controversial remarks were made during a meeting of the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association in Chennai. He called for the eradication of Sanatana Dharma to establish social justice and equality. Udhayanidhi emphasised that certain things should not be merely opposed but eradicated, comparing this to dealing with diseases like dengue and COVID-19.

BJP's response and genocide allegations

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a fierce attack on Udhayanidhi, accusing him of calling for genocide. Stalin dismissed these allegations as a "false narrative," asserting that Udhayanidhi never used the word 'genocide' in his speech. He criticised the BJP's social media campaign for spreading falsehoods.

Stalin criticised the Uttar Pradesh government for not taking action against Ayodhya seer Paramhans Acharya, who announced a ₹10 crore ($12K) reward for beheading Udhayanidhi. He also responded to reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned Udhayanidhi's remarks during a council of ministers meeting. Stalin questioned whether the Prime Minister was aware of the falsehoods being spread or if he knowingly commented on the issue.

Stalin suggested that the BJP's reaction to Udhayanidhi's remarks was an attempt to create divisions within the opposition alliance. He emphasised that the BJP's concern seemed more politically motivated than genuinely addressing discriminatory practices within Sanatan Dharma.

Udhayanidhi's counteroffensive

In response to the BJP's allegations, Udhayanidhi mounted an offensive against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused BJP leaders of distorting his statements. He challenged the BJP's track record in fulfilling promises and portrayed their reaction as an attempt to divert attention from larger issues.