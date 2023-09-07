Can your car monitor your 'sex life'? Startling report suggests so

A startling study by The Mozilla Foundation, an internet privacy watchdog has exposed the invasive data collection practices of car manufacturers Nissan and Kia.

These companies have been found to collect sensitive personal information, including details about drivers' "sexual activity" and "sex lives," reported the New York Post.

The data collected could potentially be sold to third-party advertisers, raising concerns about privacy and consent.

The study, conducted has shed light on the alarming extent to which car companies gather personal information from drivers who connect their smartphones to their vehicles.

Widespread data harvesting

The study by The Mozilla Foundation reveals that most car companies have the ability to access various sources to obtain personal information about drivers through the connected services of their vehicles.

This data is collected through an intricate web of sensors, microphones, cameras, smartphone apps, and connected services used within the vehicle.

Data sale to third Parties

Once this data is obtained, car manufacturers may choose to sell or share it with vendors, insurance companies, and other entities. This practice has raised significant concerns regarding the transparency and consent mechanisms surrounding the collection and distribution of such sensitive information.

Kevin Zawacki, a spokesperson for The Mozilla Foundation, expressed concerns about the ambiguity surrounding data collection practices. He noted that it is extremely challenging for consumers to fully understand how their data is being collected and used.

The foundation attempted to seek clarification from Nissan regarding its data collection methods but received no response, further highlighting the lack of transparency in the industry.

Nissan's alarming privacy policy

Among the 25 car brands assessed in the study, Nissan's privacy policy stood out as particularly concerning. The foundation described it as "mind-boggling creepy" and criticised Nissan for openly stating its capability to collect and share sensitive personal information, including data related to "sexual activity," "health diagnosis," and "genetic information" for targeted marketing purposes.

Nissan's official privacy policy lists an extensive range of sensitive personal information that it collects from drivers, including details related to race, religion, sexual orientation, and health.

Kia's data collection acknowledgment

Kia, another major automaker, also admits to collecting "sensitive personal information" in its privacy policy, as per the New York Post. This includes data related to "racial or ethnic origin," "religious or philosophical beliefs," "health," "sex life or sexual orientation," and "genetic data." However, Kia stated that not all types of personal information are collected, and the extent of data collection depends on the context of the consumer's interaction with the company.

The Mozilla Foundation's study also raised concerns about other car manufacturers, including Chrysler, Chevrolet, Toyota, Audi, Jeep, and Honda. These companies were accused of collecting deeply personal information from the moment drivers enter their vehicles.