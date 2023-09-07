PM Modi's 12-point plan: India-ASEAN connectivity a viable alternative to China's BRI 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled an ambitious multi-modal connectivity initiative at the just-concluded 20th ASEAN-India Summit in Indonesia.

The initiative aims to link Southeast Asia, India, West Asia and Europe, which experts suggest could be an alternative to China's One Belt, One Road programme.

Former Indian diplomat Anil Trigunayat, echoed this view, while speaking to WION.

Emphasising the growing strategic partnership between India and ASEAN, Ambassador Trigunayat said, "India and ASEAN, after completing 30 years of their strategic cooperation, have taken the relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership last year."

He pointed out that Prime Minister Modi's visit to the ASEAN Summit, ahead of the G20 Summit being held this weekend in India, underscores the importance India attaches to ASEAN as a partner.

Connectivity has emerged as a pivotal area of cooperation between India and ASEAN.

Trigunayat highlighted that India's multi-modal connectivity initiatives, particularly those involving Thailand and Myanmar, aim to establish critical transportation arteries connecting Southeast Asia.

He also pointed out that India is already utilising the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and the Chabahar port, further enhancing connectivity options.

Many ASEAN countries are part of China's BRI initiative. Therefore, Trigunayat asserted that having alternative, efficient, and reliable connectivity options is essential for these nations.

"I don't think it will replace BRI per se, but it will provide an alternative that is more viable and doable."

WATCH | Former diplomat Anil Trigunayat on India-ASEAN connectivity as a viable alternative to China's BRI

Former secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, Anil Wadhwa, underlined the economic benefits of India's enhanced connectivity with ASEAN, the Gulf, and Europe.

He stressed on the potential for Indian ports to become transshipment points, boosting the economy and creating jobs.

"India is conscious of the fact that it will benefit immensely from transit trade being at the centre of ASEAN and the gulf and Europe. Lately, India has paid a lot of attention to connectivity, improving transportation links and improving infrastructure including port facilities. Indian ports, if developed as transshipment points will benefit the economy and create much-needed jobs and employment. India's trade with the Gulf countries and Europe has grown and India would be keen to ride in that momentum.

However, he noted, "Equating it with the Chinese BRI would be inappropriate because the idea of this connectivity has yet to be fleshed out."

12-point plan

India's 12-point proposal for strengthening India-ASEAN cooperation was presented during the summit by Indian PM Narendra Modi.

"Prime Minister presented a 12-point proposal for strengthening India – ASEAN cooperation covering connectivity, digital transformation, trade and economic engagement, addressing contemporary challenges, people-to-people contacts and deepening strategic engagement," MEA statement read.

Here is the 12-point plan unveiled by India in Jakarta during the India-ASEAN Summit:

• Establishing multi-modal connectivity and economic corridor that links South-East Asia-India-West Asia-Europe

• Offer to share India’s Digital Public Infrastructure Stack with ASEAN partners

• ASEAN-India fund for Digital Future focusing on cooperation in digital transformation and financial connectivity

• Renewal of support to Economic and Research Institute of ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA) to act as knowledge partner for enhancing engagement.

• Call for collectively raising issues being faced by Global South in multilateral fora

• An invitation to ASEAN countries to join Global Centre for Traditional Medicine being established by WHO in India

• Call for working together on Mission LiFE

• Offer to share India’s experience in providing affordable and quality medicines to people through Jan-Aushadhi Kendras

• A call for collective fight against terrorism, terror financing and cyber-disinformation

• Invitation to ASEAN countries to join Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure

• Call for cooperation in disaster management

• Call for enhanced cooperation on maritime safety, security and domain awareness