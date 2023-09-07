Record-low 28% voters say Biden inspires confidence, 58% oppose his economic policies: Poll

A recent CNN poll conducted by SSRS has revealed that US President Joe Biden continues to reel under a widespread negative perception among the general public, with a record 46 per cent of registered voters saying that the 80-year-old president would be worse than any Republican presidential nominee.

However, the survey revealed that there was no clear leader if a Biden-Trump rematch occurs, even as the 45th dominates the GOP primary.

Biden’s approval ratings have remained miserably low since he announced his re-election bid earlier this year. At this point ahead of their respective election campaigns, the approval ratings of Ronald Reagan, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton fared better.

Democratic voters vehemently against Biden

The poll revealed that a whopping 67 per cent of Democratic voters wished they had an alternative to Joe Biden. However, it is still below the high of 75 per cent noted last summer.

Interestingly, around 82 per cent of those seeking the ‘a-better-than-Biden’ option failed to name any specific alternative themselves.

Most of them looked askance upon Biden’s vitality, rather than his handling of the job. While a record 81 per cent of Democratic voters still claimed Biden actually cared about them, a record-high of 63 per cent said Biden no longer inspires confidence.

A record 64 per cent of them also acknowledged that Biden does not have the stamina and sharpness to serve effectively. The same percentage of people also said Biden’s policies failed to improve the US economy.

Overall perception of Biden

As revealed by the CNN poll, his job approval rating now stands at 39 per cent, while 58 per cent of the general public said that Biden’s economic policies turned the situation from bad to worse.

70 per cent of people admitted the country was going in a bad direction, with 51 per cent of them saying the government was not doing enough to solve their problems.

Among the general public, just 28 per cent of the respondents said Biden still inspired confidence. A record-low 26 per cent of voters said Biden lacked stamina and sharpness.

Every three in four people in the US today believe they are concerned about Biden’s age, which might affect his physical and mental competence.

Biden vs Trump

As per the poll, in a possible rematch of Biden and Trump in the presidential polls, 47 per cent of voters would support Trump while 46 per cent of them might vote for Biden.

Biden sees majority support among voters of colour (58 per cent), college graduates (56 per cent), voters younger than 35 (55 per cent) and women (53 per cent), while Trump has majority support among Whites (53 per cent), men (53 per cent) and voters without a college degree (53 per cent).