India is set to host the next international artificial intelligence (AI) summit after co-hosting it with France at the recently concluded event in Paris. The announcement was made by French President Emmanuel Macron’s office on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri on Tuesday said that US President Donald Trump must remember that the only way to bring home Israeli hostages is to respect the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

In other news, Open AI CEO Sam Altman on Tuesday (Feb 11) said that OpenAI is not for sale, particularly not to Elon Musk.

Action AI Summit in Paris concludes: India announced as next host, US warns against 'extensive regulation'

'Respecting truce only way to bring hostages back', Hamas warns Trump after US president's ultimatum

'OpenAI not for sale', Sam Altman calls Elon Musk 'competitor who is not able to beat us'

PM Modi highlights AI’s blind spot: Why AI struggles to depict left-handed writing

At the AI Action Summit in Paris, Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew attention to an unexpected flaw in artificial intelligence. Beginning his address with a simple experiment, he said, “If you upload your medical report to an AI app, it can explain in simple language, free of any jargon, what it means for your health.” But then came the surprising part.

WATCH: PM Modi congratulates JD Vance on US election win. 'Great, great victory'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in France for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Summit, met with US Vice President JD Vance during a dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Maha Kumbh 2025: 'No Vehicle Zone' declared in Prayagraj ahead of Maghi Purnima Snan

Authorities announced a slew of measures ahead of the Magh Purnima Snan at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj on Wednesday (Feb 12) which include a 'No Vehicle' zone' in the area.

Tirupati laddu row: Arrests reveal blacklisted dairies’ involvement in ghee fraud

Four men have been arrested for allegedly supplying adulterated ghee for the world-famous Tirupati laddu. Investigators claim the accused set up proxy companies and used forged documents to win tenders, despite past disqualifications for quality violations.

Kashmiri Girl sets Guinness World Record in art of paper folding

Kashmiri girls are making a mark for themselves in every field. From sports to business to art, they have proved their mettle everywhere. Now a Kashmiri teenager Rutba Showkat has achieved a new feat and has been listed in the Guinness book of world records.

Who is Shohaly Akhter- Bangladesh player banned by ICC for five years under anti-corruption code

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned Bangladesh player Shohaly Akhter from all cricket for five years after she admitted breaching five provisions of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

Ali Fazal's next Hollywood film Rule Breakers celebrates the power women

Ali Fazal is all set to woo Hollywood once again with his upcoming film, Rule Breakers, which is slated to release in North American theatres on March 7, 2025, just ahead of International Women’s Day.