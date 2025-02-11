Authorities announced a slew of measures ahead of the Magh Purnima Snan at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj on Wednesday (Feb 12) which include a 'No Vehicle' zone' in the area.

The public as well as private vehicles will be parked in the parking lots of respective routes.

Along with this, the authorities have also implemented a ban on the vehicles of the Kalpavasis.

A special traffic plan will be enforced from Tuesday 5 pm until February 12, restricting access to only essential and emergency services.

The administration urged all devotees to abide by the traffic rules and plans to ensure a smooth flow of the 'Snan'.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Monday (Feb 10), said that Indian Railways has made comprehensive arrangements at eight railway stations to facilitate smooth travel for devotees attending the Magh Purnima celebrations at Mahakumbh.

"Railways has taken care of all the arrangements at 8 railway stations for Prayagraj Mahakumbh. Along with the state administration, everything is being done in a very coordinated way. Yesterday, 330 trains left Prayagraj Junction and even today trains are running in an orderly manner. If someone tries to spread rumours, we don't want to listen to them. Everything is going on in a systematic manner," Vaishnaw said.

"We have deployed more than 13,000 railway personnel at the various railway stations in the Sangam Kshetra. Special trains are also being run as per requirement. Yesterday, 12 and half lakh devotees departed in 330 trains. Today also, more than 140 trains have already been operated. 1200 CCTV cameras have been installed. The monitoring is being done on 5 levels. Control rooms have been established at all stations to monitor the CCTV feed. There are CCTVs that also have face-recognition technology and Artificial Intelligence," Information & Publicity Department of Railway Board, Executive Director, Dilip Kumar.

This comes after millions of pilgrims on their way to attend the world’s largest religious gathering at Maha Kumbh festival in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj were stranded in their cars on Sunday (Feb 10) for hours due to massive traffic jams stretching hundreds of kilometres.

The ‘world’s biggest traffic jam’, as netizens are calling it, reportedly spanned up to 200-300 kilometres from Madhya Pradesh, prompting authorities to stop vehicles in different districts and leaving people stuck on roads for several hours.

