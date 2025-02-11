Four men have been arrested for allegedly supplying adulterated ghee for the world-famous Tirupati laddu. Investigators claim the accused set up proxy companies and used forged documents to win tenders, despite past disqualifications for quality violations.

The arrested individuals are:

- Pomil Jai & Vipin Jain – Directors of Bhole Baba Dairy and Vyshnavi Dairy

- Apurva Chavda – CEO of Vyshnavi Dairy

- R Rajasekaran – Managing Director of AR Dairy

A special CBI team, along with Andhra Pradesh Police and food safety officials, is probing the case.

What sparked the controversy?

The scandal erupted last year after a Gujarat lab detected traces of animal fat—fish oil, beef tallow and lard—in ghee samples supplied for laddu preparation. The findings triggered a nationwide uproar, leading to a Supreme Court-monitored investigation.

Manipulated documents and misleading bids

As per NDTV, according to a police remand report, the accused manipulated tenders by the following things:

- AR Dairy claimed it could supply six tonnes of cow milk fat daily, while actual records showed much lower procurement.

- Ghee production figures were altered to meet tender requirements.

- AR Dairy allegedly sourced ghee from Vyshnavi Dairy via Bhole Baba Dairy, repackaging it as its own.

Investigators also found evidence of financial incentives—Apurva Chavda reportedly offered AR Dairy a commission of Rs 2.75–3 per kg of ghee supplied.

Past blacklisting

Vyshnavi Dairy and Bhole Baba Dairy had been blacklisted earlier after failing quality tests. In 2022, Tirupati temple officials flagged poor manufacturing practices at Bhole Baba Dairy. Despite this, these firms allegedly found a way back into the supply chain through fraudulent means.

The Tirupati kitchen prepares around three lakh laddu daily, using 1,500 kg of ghee. With allegations of adulteration, concerns over food safety and religious sentiments have intensified. Authorities are now investigating how these firms managed to secure contracts despite their disqualification, with further legal action expected against those involved.

