Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Tuesday (Feb 11), rejected rumours of internal conflicts within the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) state unit, emphasizing that AAP leaders are committed to the party, unlike Congress leaders who have a history of switching parties.

Advertisment

"Switching sides is Congress' culture; they talk about others but do not worry about themselves. I will ask Pratap Singh Bajwa how many MLAs they have in Delhi." Mann said.

Mann then slammed Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Pratap Singh Bajwa stating that Bajwa should instead count how many MLAs Congress has in Delhi.

"Bajwa has made such claims for years, let him say it... He should not count our MLAs and instead, see how many MLAs Congress has in Delhi," the Punjab CM said.

Advertisment

"The law and order of Punjab is better than most states... We have to put in extra effort being a border state, and we are doing that," he added.

Mann's remarks came after Bajwa claimed that over 30 AAP MLAs were in touch with his Congress party.

#WATCH | Delhi: After meeting AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says, "... Arvind Kejriwal thanked the MLAs for their work in the Delhi elections... Punjab government is working for the welfare of the people... Even today, the people of Delhi say that… pic.twitter.com/TFcUlBeYgE — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2025

Advertisment

Kejriwal holds meeting with Punjab ministers and MLAs

After AAP's defeat in the Delhi Assembly Elections, the party supremo Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with Punjab ministers and MLAs at Kapurthala House in Delhi on Tuesday (Feb 11).

Also read: Delhi Election Results 2025: Arvind Kejriwal concedes defeat, accepts 'people's mandate'

Mann reiterated the unity within his AAP, and said, "He (Bajwa) has been making claims earlier also that 20 MLAs or 40 MLAs are in touch with him. Let them say it. We have formed this party with our sweat and blood, going among people in the villages and towns in the state."

"Our party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has wholeheartedly thanked everyone for the tireless hard work done by the MLAs of Punjab in campaigning in the Delhi elections. Because of the work we have done, we are still getting the love of the people of Delhi. We will continue to work for public welfare in the future also," he added as he highlighted his government's achievements.

(With inputs from agencies)