Kashmiri girls are making a mark for themselves in every field. From sports to business to art, they have proved their mettle everywhere. Now a Kashmiri teenager Rutba Showkat has achieved a new feat and has been listed in the Guinness book of world records.

Rutba Showkat, an athlete, took to art during the Covid and since then she has been wanting to create a world record. Rutba has set a new record in the art of paper folding by making 250 Origami paper boats in one hour. Rutba had applied for this world record twice before and could not break it. However, in her third attempt, she managed to achieve the feat and broke the previous record.

''I am an athlete and during covid all the academies were closed so I started getting into art. I started making landscape art and during that period only I got my name registered in the India Book of records, and that was the point when I decided to do something big. I read about the Guinness book of records, and I researched and applied. I did my research and read about Origami paper art and there was a boy who had made 150 paper boats in an hour and that's where I started and broke his record by making 250 in one hour, '' said Guinness record holder Rutba Showket.

Rutba has been an athlete for the last one decade and has won over 50 medals in state and national level championships. Her room is filled with the awards she won for martial arts. Rutba has also featured in the India book of records. But getting listed in Guinness Book of world records is like a dream come true for her. She has been inspiring girls in the field of sport and now with her new achievement she hopes that Kashmiri girls will break all barriers and create a name for themselves.

''A lot of people criticised me and said I am wasting my time, but I continued and especially my family supported and that helped. Girls are shy or stopped by families, but I think Girls should be independent and even if they had to start small, they should. When I was checking the records, which ones are the ones I can do. I saw origami and I was like this is what i have been doing this for long and that's how i started working on it and made the record. I have been an athlete for the last ten years and I have played at national levels and participated in All India competitions. Sports are so important as well. Art refreshes my mind while sports is so important physically, '' said Rutba.

Rutba's story is a great example of where there is will, there is a way. She did not waste her time during Covid but invested into art and did not stop till she achieved her dream.