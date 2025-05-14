Published: May 14, 2025, 17:06 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 17:06 IST

Pakistan's Ministry of Water Resources sent a formal letter to India’s Ministry of Jal Shakti, requesting a review of the decision to put the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance. India and Pakistan, in 1960, made a formal agreement, called the Indus Waters Treaty, to decide how water would be shared between both countries from the Indus River.

Donald Trump became the first US president in 25 years to meet a Syrian leader as he held a meeting with Ahmed al-Sharaa - the interim president of Syria in Saudi Arabia

US President Donald Trump reached Qatar on Wednesday (May 14) -his second stop on a tour of West Asia. All eyes are on his Qatar trip as he is likely to receive 'flying palace' as a gift.

Chinese-linked firm GD Culture Group (GDC) has announced to raise $300 million in purchasing TRUMP tokens and Bitcoin, ahead of much-anticipated US President Donald Trump's crypto dinner.

A day after the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Adampur Air Base and sent a strong message to Pakistan with S-400 air defence system in the background, puncturing Islamabad's misinformation campaign, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Pasrur Cantonment in Sialkot.

Anita Anand became the first Hindu woman to be appointed as Canada’s new foreign minister. She took her oath of office with her hand placed on the Bhagavad Gita.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on May 14 (Wednesday) cancelled an agreement with Turkey's Inonu University citing "national security" amid a nationwide call for boycotting Turkey over their support to Pakistan amid tensions with India.

The Pakistan government is likely to compensate Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar, a UN-designated terrorist, with Rs 14 crore as he claimed that many of his family members were killed in India's targeted strike in Pakistan's Bahawalpur under Operation Sindoor.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday (May 14) accused French President Emmanuel Macron of standing with a "murderous Islamist terrorist organization" after he blamed Israel for "blood libels".

Two-time Olympic gold medalist and India's javelin ace thrower, Neeraj Chopra , has been conferred with the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army.