Top 10 world news: Pakistan urges India to review its move on Indus Waters Treaty; Trump in Qatar, and more
Published: May 14, 2025, 17:06 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 17:06 IST
Story highlights
Here are the top 10 stories from across the world.
Pakistan's Ministry of Water Resources sent a formal letter to India’s Ministry of Jal Shakti, requesting a review of the decision to put the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance. India and Pakistan, in 1960, made a formal agreement, called the Indus Waters Treaty, to decide how water would be shared between both countries from the Indus River.
Donald Trump became the first US president in 25 years to meet a Syrian leader as he held a meeting with Ahmed al-Sharaa - the interim president of Syria in Saudi Arabia
Pakistan's Ministry of Water Resources sent a formal letter to India’s Ministry of Jal Shakti, requesting a review of the decision to put the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance. India and Pakistan, in 1960, made a formal agreement, called the Indus Waters Treaty, to decide how water would be shared between both countries from the Indus River.
A day after the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Adampur Air Baseand sent a strong message to Pakistan with S-400 air defence system in the background, puncturing Islamabad's misinformation campaign, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Pasrur Cantonment in Sialkot.
The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on May 14 (Wednesday) cancelled an agreement with Turkey's Inonu University citing "national security" amid a nationwide call for boycotting Turkey over their support to Pakistan amid tensions with India.
The Pakistan government is likely to compensate Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar, a UN-designated terrorist, with Rs 14 crore as he claimed that many of his family members were killed in India's targeted strike in Pakistan's Bahawalpur under Operation Sindoor.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday (May 14) accused French President Emmanuel Macron of standing with a "murderous Islamist terrorist organization" after he blamed Israel for "blood libels".
The prestigious Cannes Film Festival has begun, with celebrities from all walks of life coming together to celebrate the best-of-the-best cinema. Check out all the updates from day one of the festival here.