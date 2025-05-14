Jittery Pakistan feels the heat? Pak water ministry urges India to review its move on Indus Waters Treaty
Published: May 14, 2025, 14:50 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 14:50 IST
Pakistan's Ministry of Water Resources sent a formal letter to India’s Ministry of Jal Shakti, requesting a review of the decision to put the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance. In a statement on May 9, Pakistan said that they had responded to the Indian letters about the abeyance in the treaty. Pakistan has claimed that there is no provision in the treaty to hold it in abeyance. India and Pakistan announced a ceasefire understanding amid growing hostilities between the two countries after Operation Sindoor and Pahalgam terror attacks.
As per protocol, sources confirmed that the letter by Pakistan's Ministry of Water Resources has been forwarded to the Ministry of External Affairs.
India and Pakistan, in 1960, made a formal agreement, called the Indus Waters Treaty, to decide how water would be shared between both countries from the Indus River. The treaty splits the six main rivers of the Indus system between India and Pakistan: Ravi,Beas, Sutlej to India and Indus, Chenab, Jhelum to Pakistan.
India in the aftermath of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 announced a series of actions against Pakistan after Pak-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba's offshoot The Resistance Force (TRF) claimed responsibility for the attack. New Delhi put the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, and shut the Attari border, among other things.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a strong message to Pakistan, said that "blood and water cannot flow together."PM Modi said that India's fight against terrorism will now include those who shield the terrorist leaders, if they defend Indian Forces' action against the terrorists. He also said that India will not cave into the nuclear threat that Pakistan has been posing for years. Calling Operation Sindoor, a new line against terrorism, PM Modi straightforwardly expressed India's tough stance going forward - "Terror and talk cannot go together, terror and trade cannot happen together, and water and blood also cannot flow together," he said.
On May 10, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated the same but also said that the country will continue its "uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations." Pakistani drone attacks continued on the day of ceasefire as well, after which Misri issued a statement and told Pakistan to deal with the situation with “seriousness and responsibility”.